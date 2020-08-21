5 LaLiga players who would be perfect for the Premier League

LaLiga Santander is littered with some of the most talented players in the world at the moment. The Spanish top-flight has long been credited with overseeing the development of many gifted superstars in world football.

Spain's talent factories have produced some of the most iconic names in football history, such as the likes of Andres Iniesta, Iker Casillas, and most of all, Lionel Messi. Regardless of the success or failures of Spanish clubs in Europe, they have never stopped producing remarkable talents over the years.

5 - Current players with the most assists in the top five European leagues:



183 - Lionel Messi 🇦🇷

146 - Cesc Fàbregas 🇪🇸

134 - Cristiano Ronaldo 🇵🇹

132 - Mesut Özil 🇩🇪

122 - DAVID SILVA 🇪🇸



Return. pic.twitter.com/6xfP3PJ2Hu — OptaJose (@OptaJose) August 18, 2020

The current crop of players are no different, and LaLiga is home to a host of talented up-and-coming players who could grow into potential world-beaters. The league also boasts of several experienced players playing for midtable clubs who can fit in perfectly in many other leagues and clubs all over Europe.

LaLiga clubs have shown their knack of conducting transfers efficiently, purchasing players on the cheap and selling them for very high fees.

Here, we take a look at five currently active LaLiga players who would be perfect for the Premier League.

#5 Maxi Gomez | Valencia

Valencia centre-forward Maxi Gomez

A player who was strongly linked with a move to the Premier League prior to this move, Maxi Gomez is someone who could fit into English football. The Uruguayan is a robust, old-school centre-forward who occupies the central defenders to create space for his teammates.

Advertisement

The former Celta Vigo striker saw two superb seasons at Estadio de Balaidos, during which he scored 17 and 13 LaLiga Santander goals in two years. Gomez is dominant in the air, and averaged a whopping four aerial duels won per game in the 2018/19 season. It was this campaign that helped him garner interest from several clubs including Barcelona because of his connection with compatriot Luis Suarez.

Maxi Gómez puts Valencia 2-0 in front against Barcelona with ten minutes remaining at the Mestalla. pic.twitter.com/YDbdoG4MV4 — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) January 25, 2020

Gomez hasn't had the best of seasons at the Mestalla, but that is also down to the lack of proper service from his teammates. The 24-year-old managed ten league goals and none in Valencia's group stage games in the UEFA Champions League. However, it is his profile that could make him an exciting prospect for Premier League clubs.

#4 Diego Carlos | Sevilla

Diego Carlos has been a titan in defence for Sevilla

One of the players being linked with Premier League clubs in the ongoing transfer window, Diego Carlos is a no-nonsense defender who has profoundly impressed in LaLiga. 2019/20 was Carlos' debut season in Spain, but it wouldn't appear to be the case while watching him defend Sevilla's goal.

The Brazilian has the build of a proper athlete, enabling him to be terrifyingly strong in the tackle and is more than adept at winning the ball back. He averages a staggering five clearances per game in LaLiga, further highlighting the old-school approach he possess to defending. Carlos is also quick off his feet for someone of his physique, helping him keep up with opposing attackers who try to play on the counter.

5 - Diego Carlos made more clearances than any other player in @LaLigaEN 2019/20 (174) and he was the only with more than 100 headed clearances in the competition (105). Titan. #OptaBestXI@SevillaFC_ENG pic.twitter.com/vuUlNSYgIL — OptaJose (@OptaJose) July 21, 2020

The likes of Arsenal and Manchester City are reportedly tracking his progress, and it isn't difficult to see why. Carlos is undoubtedly one of the most remarkably dominant defenders in Spain and could work wonders in the Premier League. Sevilla purchased him for Nantes last year for just €15m, and could be set to make a hefty profit on the Brazilian who has a €75m release clause.

Also read: Most expensive footballers in the world in each position