Reports: Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solksjaer upset with star Bruno Fernandes during West Brom match

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was not happy with star midfielder Bruno Fernandes' movement during their game against West Bromwich Albion.

Manchester United drew 1-1 against Sam Allardyce's West Bromwich Albion yesterday in the English Premier League. Senegalese striker Mbaye Diagne put West Bromwich Albion ahead early in the first-half, but Fernandes managed to equalise.

Despite the goal from Fernandes, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was not happy with the movement of the Portugal international, according to reports.

It was a subdued performance from Manchester United, who are now seven points behind league leaders Manchester City, who have a game in hand.

Not the result we wanted, but we’ll keep on working and we’ll never give up! #mufc pic.twitter.com/MlgFpveDz1 — Bruno Fernandes (@B_Fernandes8) February 14, 2021

The Red Devils are second in the league table, level on points with Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City. Manchester United have now won only one of their last five league games.

Bruno Fernandes continues to be Manchester United's most important player

Bruno Fernandes has been a transformative signing for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United. The 26-year old joined the club from Sporting CP in the January of 2020 for €55 million, and has been in stunning form ever since.

Fernandes has made 57 appearances in all competitions so far, scoring 31 goals. His creativity and drive from midfield have been crucial to Manchester United's successes.

Manchester United have been one of the better teams in the Premier League this season and find themselves involved in a title race. The likes of Fernandes, Marcus Rashford and Luke Shaw have been crucial this season.

However, the draw against West Bromwich Albion shows that there is work to be done, with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City now favourites to win the league.

Manchester United were not active during the January transfer window, with only young winger Amad Diallo joining the club from Atalanta. The deal was announced last summer.

Diallo has enjoyed a bright start with the Manchester United U23s, and there have been suggestions that he could make his first-team debut soon.

Manchester United will now face La Liga side Real Sociedad in the Round of 32 of the UEFA Europa League on Thursday.

👏 @ManUtd’s Bruno Fernandes averages a goal or assist once every 84 minutes in the #PL#WBAMUN pic.twitter.com/x4DZ5F2gd9 — Premier League (@premierleague) February 14, 2021

