Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Reports: Manchester United to discuss a swap deal with Chelsea

Shambhu Ajith
SENIOR ANALYST
Rumors
4.00K   //    06 Aug 2018, 14:32 IST

Watford v Manchester United - Premier League
It looks like Jose's made his decision

What's the rumour?

Manchester United are not ready to bow out of the race to sign Willian just yet as according to The Mirror, the Red Devils are ready to offer Anthony Martial to Chelsea in a swap deal for Willian.

Jose Mourinho desperately wants to beat Barcelona to sign the Brazilian and is frustrated with Anthony Martial and believes that the swap deal will be an ideal solution to the problem.

In case you didn't know...

Manchester United haven't had an out and out right winger for close to half a decade now. Hence, this time around, they have been in the market looking for a good right winger. Willian was left frustrated at Chelsea under the tutelage of Antonio Conte and still looks likely to leave the club even though Maurizio Sarri has taken over.

Both the players are reportedly valued at £75 million, which is quite a blessing as far as the Red Devils are concerned.

The heart of the matter

Anthony Martial hit top form halfway through the previous season only to have his starting berth taken away by the new signing Alexis Sanchez. Martial's agent went public and stated that the youngster wants to leave Old Trafford.

But Martial returned for Manchester United's pre-season games only to leave for the birth of his child. However, he did not report back in time and received a fine for going AWOL. Though he showed up at training a couple of days back, he wasn't included in the squad that took on Bayern Munich yesterday.

While Maurizio Sarri insists that he wants to keep Willian, the Manchester United board is reluctant to sell Anthony Martial - that too to a direct rival.

But, Jose Mourinho seems to have had enough with the Frenchman.

Rumour rating/probability: 4/10

The Mirror isn't a great source for transfer news. United do not want to make the mistake of selling Martial to a direct rival. Chelsea wouldn't want to do it either after what happened with Nemanja Matic. A swap deal looks like the ideal solution on paper but it doesn't seem very practical at the moment with the transfer window closing within 3 days.

Video

What's next?

Anthony Martial has oodles of talent and his entire footballing career ahead of him. Willian will turn 30 in a couple of days' time. United should ideally persist with Martial and try to transform into a more focused individual than spend on someone who can, at best, give them 2 good seasons. This could come back to bite them in the back.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Manchester United Willian Borges da Silva Anthony Martial EPL Transfer News Chelsea Transfer News Manchester United Transfer News
Shambhu Ajith
SENIOR ANALYST
Football is a whole skill to itself. A whole world. A whole universe to itself. Football is freedom - Bob Marley
Reports: Manchester United keen on signing two Chelsea stars
RELATED STORY
Should Chelsea make a move for Anthony Martial?
RELATED STORY
Manchester City make another signing, Chelsea player...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Chelsea to accept €75 million offer for superstar
RELATED STORY
Reports: Jose Mourinho 'approves' sale of Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United dealt major blow by top...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United to demand Chelsea target in a...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Chelsea to hijack Manchester United target
RELATED STORY
Manchester United keen on Barcelona target, Chelsea to...
RELATED STORY
5 areas of concern for Manchester United from their...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
11 Aug MAN LEI 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Leicester City
11 Aug NEW TOT 05:00 PM Newcastle vs Tottenham
11 Aug AFC CAR 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Cardiff City
11 Aug FUL CRY 07:30 PM Fulham vs Crystal Palace
11 Aug HUD CHE 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Chelsea
11 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
11 Aug WOL EVE 10:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton
12 Aug LIV WES 06:00 PM Liverpool vs West Ham
12 Aug SOU BUR 06:00 PM Southampton vs Burnley
12 Aug ARS MAN 08:30 PM Arsenal vs Manchester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Europa League 2017-18
Contact Us Advertise with Us