Reports: Manchester United monitoring two RB Leipzig stars 

Reports have emerged that Manchester United are monitoring the RB Leipzig duo of Dayot Upamecano and Marcel Sabitzer.

Both men have seen their stock rise in the last few years, having played key roles in Leipzig's recent successes. They have recently been linked with moves away from the Red Bull Arena.

Upamecano joined the club from sister side Red Bull Salzburg in 2017. The player has since gone on to make over 100 appearances for the German side in all competitions, while also becoming a full international with France.

Sabitzer also joined from Austria, signing from Rapid Vienna in 2014. He has risen through the ranks to become club captain, while also proving his mettle in the middle of the park.

Their performances - particularly in Leipzig's run to the semifinal of the Champions League last season - has not gone unnoticed and Manchester United are among the sides to have been linked with them.

The Red Devils are constantly on the lookout for players to strengthen the club. Despite seeing the team's stock falling in recent years, Old Trafford still remains one of the most attractive destinations in football.

🗣️ "We know the look of the group and need at least 10 points to go through," adds the boss.



"We’re going to go into the game and try and win it well with a good performance."#MUFC #UCL pic.twitter.com/uwFWvVEhRV — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 23, 2020

Upamecano has been linked with a move to Manchester United in the past, following the club's search for defensive reinforcements. Rumours have begun doing the rounds again after the France international 'liked' a post linking him with a move to the club.

Manchester United currently find themselves overstocked in the midfield department and any potential move for Sabtzer could hinge on the club's ability to trim down their numbers in the middle of the park.

Do Manchester United need winter additions to turn their season around?

Manchester United have been widely inconsistent this season and this is reflected in their position in the points table. With nine matchdays behind them, the Red Devils currently find themselves sitting in 10th place in the Premier League table, with just 13 points from eight games.

United will also face a tough task while trying to qualify for the next round of the Champions League following their shock 2-1 defeat to Turkish debutants Istanbul Basakshesir.

The quality of players available to Ole Gunnar Solksjaer at Manchester United is the envy of managers around the world. However, the problem has always been getting them to perform at an elite level on a consistent basis.