Reports: Manchester United move ahead of Chelsea in Ben Chilwell race

Manchester United are looking to sign Ben Chilwell as a Luke Shaw replacement

Will Chelsea regret losing the Leicester City star to Manchester United?

Manchester United are reportedly leading the race for Ben Chilwell

Manchester United have moved ahead of Chelsea in the race for Ben Chilwell, according to the Mirror. The publication claims that the Red Devils are keen on signing him this summer as a replacement for Luke Shaw.

Chilwell has been long linked with a move away from Leicester City with Chelsea said to be the top destination. Manchester City have also been in the race to sign him and are still reportedly interested in getting the English defender.

Leicester City are willing to let go of the left-back this summer as per the Mirror but only if any interested club pays £60 million for him. Chelsea were the only club to have shown solid interest in the player so far but it looks like Manchester United are ready to pounce on the chance of getting him too.

As for Manchester City, Pep Guardiola is not impressed with Benjamin Mendy and Oleksandr Zinchenko and could also make a move soon. The manager is desperate for new signings as he wants to mount a title challenge next season.

Ashley Cole heaps praise on Ben Chilwell

Chelsea legend Ashley Cole has been full of praise for Ben Chilwell and said he would love to see the Englishman join his former side. He was talking to talkSPORT when he said:

“I would love to see him at Chelsea. He’s doing really, really well at Leicester. He’s enjoying the way Brendan plays and his system; he’s got that licence to attack. When he’s played for England he’s played well – in his last game he got three assists. He’s shown quality not just on the ball, but one-on-one he can defend and he likes to defend."

"I think he’s quality and I’ve heard he’s a Chelsea fan, too, so I would like to see him here. Whether he would want to leave, or if Leicester would want to sell him, that’s something the clubs would have to talk about."

He added that while the Blues have a big decision to make regarding Alonso and Emerson, Chilwell remains a quality player whose presence in the team will likely be beneficial.

"Not forgetting we’ve got Alonso here and Emerson, who I like, and Cesar can also play there. So if you buy a player you’ve still got another three players you need to try to keep happy or whether they want to leave or not… so it’s a big decision for the club. But he’s got the quality. For sure he’s good enough."