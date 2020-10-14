Manchester United have offered ageing midfielder Juan Mata the opportunity to become a club ambassador once he retires, according to recent reports.

Mata arrived at Manchester United in a deal worth £37 million from rivals Chelsea back in January of 2014. He has made 257 appearances for the Red Devils since, scoring 50 goals and providing 45 assists.

The majestic Spaniard's effect at Old Trafford has worn off over the past few years though. Now aged 32, Mata is having to settle for a sporadic role in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's squad.

If it weren't for the Europa League and cup competitions, Mata's game time at Manchester United would've been even more limited.

It seems like retirement is edging ever-closer but the club could have an interesting role for him once that time comes.

According to Spanish outlet AS, Manchester United have already proposed the idea of becoming a club ambassador to Mata. Once he hangs up his boots, he has been given the chance to continue representing the club off the pitch.

The report claims Mata recently turned down an approach worth £18 million to play in Saudi Arabia. It is believed that the No. 8 is hungry to continue plying his trade at the top level and seems settled at Old Trafford.

With the club back in the Champions League this term, Mata is expected to find himself on the bench, watching from the stands or watching from home.

Having said that, "El Mago" has taken the chances he's been given brilliantly so far in 2020/21.

Juan Mata

Juan Mata has started the season brightly for Manchester United

Juan Mata has only featured twice for Manchester United so far this season, with both appearances coming in the Carabao Cup.

Mata scored the opening goal from the penalty spot in round three as United cruised to a 3-0 win at Championship club Luton Town.

In round four, he earned another Man of the Match award as he provided the assist for Scott McTominay's opener and scored in a 3-0 triumph against Premier League counterparts Brighton & Hove Albion.

Regular playing time may be a rarity for Mata this season but it's refreshing to see that he can still step up when handed the opportunity.