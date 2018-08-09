Reports: Manchester United open talks with Chelsea for defender

Jose Mourinho

What's the rumour?

Manchester United are desperately looking to sign defensive reinforcements before the transfer window shuts, and have opened talks with Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma, according to reports in L'Equipe.

In case you didn't know...

Manchester United were earlier linked with the likes of Harry Maguire, Toby Alderweireld and even Yerry Mina but failed in their pursuit of all three players. Now, it seems they have set their sights on Chelsea outcast Zouma.

Everton too are keen on signing the 23-year-old, but are interested in a season-long loan while the Red Devils are planning for a permanent transfer.

The heart of the matter

The deal in principle makes sense for both parties. Manchester United need a defensive upgrade on the likes of Chris Smalling and Phil Jones and Zouma is certainly that. On the other hand, Zouma is in need of more playing time and with the likes of Gary Cahill and Antonio Rudiger in the Chelsea squad coupled with the emergence of Andreas Christensen, he is unlikely to see much first-team action.

Chelsea, however, do not appear too keen to sell to an immediate rival and it remains to be seen how the deal moves forward.

Zouma has made 71 appearances for Chelsea since arriving from Saint Etienne in 2014 and is a promising young defender.

Video

Rumour rating: 8/10

L'Equipe are an extremely reliable source, and the fact that they are reporting this indicates the deal is close to completion. Great news for Manchester United fans.

What's next?

The transfer window for Premier League sides shuts later today, so United will have to act quickly if they are to complete the deal in time. Mourinho has signed only three players this summer - Fred, Diogo Dalot and Lee Grant - and if this deal goes through, it appears he finally has reason to smile.