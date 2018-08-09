Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Reports: Manchester United open talks with Chelsea for defender

Prathik R
ANALYST
Rumors
5.72K   //    09 Aug 2018, 01:20 IST

<p>
Jose Mourinho

What's the rumour?

Manchester United are desperately looking to sign defensive reinforcements before the transfer window shuts, and have opened talks with Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma, according to reports in L'Equipe.

In case you didn't know...

Manchester United were earlier linked with the likes of Harry Maguire, Toby Alderweireld and even Yerry Mina but failed in their pursuit of all three players. Now, it seems they have set their sights on Chelsea outcast Zouma.

Everton too are keen on signing the 23-year-old, but are interested in a season-long loan while the Red Devils are planning for a permanent transfer.

The heart of the matter

The deal in principle makes sense for both parties. Manchester United need a defensive upgrade on the likes of Chris Smalling and Phil Jones and Zouma is certainly that. On the other hand, Zouma is in need of more playing time and with the likes of Gary Cahill and Antonio Rudiger in the Chelsea squad coupled with the emergence of Andreas Christensen, he is unlikely to see much first-team action.

Chelsea, however, do not appear too keen to sell to an immediate rival and it remains to be seen how the deal moves forward.

Zouma has made 71 appearances for Chelsea since arriving from Saint Etienne in 2014 and is a promising young defender.

Video



Rumour rating: 8/10

L'Equipe are an extremely reliable source, and the fact that they are reporting this indicates the deal is close to completion. Great news for Manchester United fans.

What's next?

The transfer window for Premier League sides shuts later today, so United will have to act quickly if they are to complete the deal in time. Mourinho has signed only three players this summer - Fred, Diogo Dalot and Lee Grant - and if this deal goes through, it appears he finally has reason to smile.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Manchester United EPL Transfer News Chelsea Transfer News Manchester United Transfer News
Prathik R
ANALYST
RCB, Manchester United, Roger Federer, Kimi Raikkonen
World Cup winner rejects Manchester United, Pogba makes...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United keen on signing two Chelsea stars
RELATED STORY
Reports: Chelsea to accept €75 million offer for superstar
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United to discuss a swap deal with...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United join Liverpool and Chelsea in...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Chelsea to hijack Manchester United target
RELATED STORY
Chelsea Star Wants to Reunite with Mourinho Amidst...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Chelsea join the race to sign Manchester United...
RELATED STORY
5 Manchester United Transfers that could still happen...
RELATED STORY
Premier League Transfer News: Arsenal want Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
11 Aug MAN LEI 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Leicester City
11 Aug NEW TOT 05:00 PM Newcastle vs Tottenham
11 Aug AFC CAR 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Cardiff City
11 Aug FUL CRY 07:30 PM Fulham vs Crystal Palace
11 Aug HUD CHE 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Chelsea
11 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
11 Aug WOL EVE 10:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton
12 Aug LIV WES 06:00 PM Liverpool vs West Ham
12 Aug SOU BUR 06:00 PM Southampton vs Burnley
12 Aug ARS MAN 08:30 PM Arsenal vs Manchester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Europa League 2017-18
Contact Us Advertise with Us