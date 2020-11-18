Reports: Manchester United pair could miss West Brom fixture after picking up injuries during international break

Manchester United could be without two first-team players in Victor Lindelof and Anthony Martial for their Premier League clash against West Brom, as per reports.

The pair were away with Sweden and France respectively during the international break and picked up back injuries during this period. Both Lindelof and Martial have been constant fixtures for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in his preferred XIs at Manchester United.

Speaking on Lindelof's setback, Sweden's assistant coach Peter Wettergren revealed;

"He [Victor Lindelof] was in a bit of pain after the match against Croatia, but said that he will give everything for the team. He was able to train okay yesterday and said 'I'll push as long as possible'. He gave me a signal at half time that he would not go the whole [of second] half. Then I told him to shout when it is not possible."

Martial, on the other hand, had to train alone while away with France due to a back issue as well, and could potentially miss Manchester United's game against the Baggies.

The 24-year-old had a relatively frustrating outing on the night against Portugal after missing a handful of opportunities. However, his manager, Didier Deschamps, highlighted the fact that he got into a number of good positions. He said;

"With years, he [Anthony Martial] has also gained maturity. He is much more determined – he already had quality. Things are more concrete. I feel a bit unfortunate for him because he was not rewarded with a goal but he is very promising."

Martial and Lindelof add to Manchester United's injury woes

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford will miss the game against West Brom

Apart from the two starters who could miss the West Brom game, Manchester United are also set to be without other key players in Marcus Rashford, Luke Shaw, and potentially Mason Greenwood as well.

Rashford has been ruled out due to a shoulder injury and Luke Shaw is set to remain sidelined for weeks with a hamstring injury. Both the injuries occurred during their 3-1 win over Everton prior to the international break, which the Manchester United manager fuming over the fixture congestion.

Solskjaer didn't hold back against the fixtures his side have been handed and went on a rant after the Everton win, saying;

"We [Manchester United] were set up to fail. I said to you before, I want to talk to you about the kick-off time, before the game, and this has set up the boys to fail. We've got Luke Shaw injured today because we’ve been to Turkey, we've had loads of games this season already."

He added,

"And we've been to Turkey on Wednesday night, back Thursday morning and we’re playing Saturday, lunchtime kick-off? It’s an absolute shambles and I can’t praise the boys enough for that character they've shown. That’s all I want to talk about today. Those boys, they deserve better than being thrown out here to fail today."

Edinson Cavani is expected to start the game against West Brom, while fellow new signing Alex Telles could potentially be drafted into the side as well.

