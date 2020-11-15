'We have that mentality' — Bruno Fernandes believes Manchester United can end Premier League title drought

Manchester United superstar Bruno Fernandes believes that the players have the mentality they need to break their Premier League trophy drought.

The Portuguese midfielder has already proved to be one of the most significant signings made by the Red Devils in recent times after a blistering start to life at Old Trafford. Apart from his goals and assists, of which he has had plenty, Fernandes has taken on the role of driving Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side forward on and off the pitch.

And now, he admitted that he hopes to help Manchester United win the Premier League title, which is something they haven't done since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement in 2013.

"I came to Manchester United to win trophies," says adamant Bruno Fernandes

Fernandes celebrates after scoring the winner for his side against Brighton & Hove Albion

Speaking on his ambitions at the club, the 26-year-old expressed;

"For me, it doesn’t matter about the other teams, people may say they are better than us, they have a better first XI than us [Manchester United], the guys who come from the bench are better, people can say what they think, I don’t care. For me, I came to Manchester to win trophies. You are playing for one of the biggest clubs in the world. This club has made history in the past, an amazing history."

The former Sporting CP skipper continued,

"For a club like Manchester United, it’s a long time since we won the Premier League. It’s too long, I think. So you have to have in your mind – all the players, all the staff – we are here to win. And I think we have that mentality."

Bruno Fernandes for Man Utd in the Premier League:



◉ 21 games

◉ 12 goals

◉ 9 assists



Averaging a goal involvement a game. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/amaYb5rWEb — Squawka Football (@Squawka) November 7, 2020

In his 33 games across all competitions for Manchester United so far, Fernandes has amassed a staggering 18 goals and 13 assists, adding the sort of creative impetus that the Red Devils direly lacked. In his short spell at the club, he's taken on the responsibility of being the talismanic figure for his side.

Fernandes also heaped immense praise on his coach and former Manchester United legend Michael Carrick. Speaking on the Englishman's influence and help, the 26-year-old said;

"I'm learning a lot from him [Michael Carrick] and he’s one of the people I like to listen to, because he was a big player, he won a lot of trophies for the club and for me you have to learn from these players. [Joao] Moutinho and Carrick, they are the sort of players from whom you can learn how to be smart in the game, how to be clever."

12 - Despite only making his debut in February 2020, no Manchester United player has registered more assists in all competitions under Ole Gunnar Solskjær since his first game in charge of the club in December 2018 than Bruno Fernandes (12). Levels. pic.twitter.com/32UH7YVrU0 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 28, 2020

Fernandes added on Carrick's ability,

"Maybe they're not the sort of players that kids will watch and say, ‘I want to be like Michael Carrick’, but when you have one in the team, you know that guy will never miss a pass, you know he will do the smart pass, most of the times will make the right decision, and you need these kinds of players."

The Portuguese international has been superb touch this year, scoring five goals and setting up a further three in seven Premier League appearances so far.

