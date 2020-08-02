Manchester United have set their sights on Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar ahead of the 2020/21 season, as per reports.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is in the market for another centre-back in the summer window due to a lack of depth in that area of the pitch. Academy graduate Axel Tuanzebe was tipped to have a great future in central defence; however, he has struggled with injuries. Phil Jones has been out with injuries for a long while as well.

Despite Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof's commendable form in defence, Manchester United are said to be targeting another defender. They could very well find a solution that benefits all parties to attain their target.

Manchester United set to offer two on-loan stars to Inter Milan

Alexis Sanchez in action for Inter

Italian outlet Calcio Mercato claim that Manchester United have considered a rare two-for-one swap deal involving Inter Milan's Skriniar. The report suggests that Manchester United could be set to offer the services of their on-loan star Alexis Sanchez as well as Chris Smalling for Inter's Slovakian star.

Sanchez has spent the entirety of the 2019/20 season on loan at San Siro. He joined former teammate Romelu Lukaku in the summer and was joined by former captain Ashley Young in the winter at Inter. After a slow start, the ex-Arsenal star has come into his own and impressed with his performances — so much so that Antonio Conte wants to purchase him permanently.

7 - Since the return of top European Leagues, only Lionel Messi (9) has provided more assists than Alexis #Sanchez (7). Artist.#RomaInter #SerieA pic.twitter.com/xOmVMkcoP1 — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) July 19, 2020

Manchester United are in talks with Inter to find a permanent solution for Sanchez, a matter which the Nerazzurri's CEO Giuseppe Marotta has addressed. The Chilean's huge contract at Old Trafford could prove to be a stumbling block, but both clubs are optimistic on a deal being reached.

Chris Smalling left for Italy in search of game time after Harry Maguire's arrival ahead of the UEFA European Championship. He has seen a transformative process at the capital club, having profoundly impressed with his admirable displays. The Manchester United loanee is reportedly keen on remaining in Serie A, which could bode well with his parent club's transfer hopes.

Smalling has been imperious at AS Roma

Roma, however, are haggling over the transfer fee of the player that they hope to keep. Sky Sports Italia suggest that while Manchester United are asking for a payment of €15m excluding the loan fee, while Roma are unwilling to pay over €12m.

Should he accept the move and take the transfer to Milan, a potential swap for Skriniar could be very much on the cards for Manchester United.

Milan Skriniar: Has made more accurate passes (1096) than any other player in Serie A this season



For more player stats -- https://t.co/wqlGv4I22i pic.twitter.com/LZYJz343dM — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) January 7, 2020

The 25-year-old Serie A defender is one of the best stoppers in Italy, and additionally, is excellent with the ball at his feet. Skriniar attempts 3.7 long balls per game, something which could potentially aid Manchester United in launching counter-attacks.

The towering Slovakian, however, is also being monitored by Tottenham Hotspur in another swap deal with Tanguy Ndombele. It remains to be seen if the red devils can seal Skriniar's services.

