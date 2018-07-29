Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Reports: Manchester United prepare a £35m bid for Barcelona starlet

Muhammad Saad
ANALYST
Rumors
5.57K   //    29 Jul 2018, 18:49 IST

FC Dynamo Kyiv v Chelsea FC - UEFA Champions League
Mourinho means business

What's the rumour?

According to a report from The Sun, Manchester United are plotting a £35m move to lure Barcelona's Yerry Mina to Old Trafford before the transfer deadline. With Leicester City reluctant to sell Harry Maguire and Manchester United unwilling to meet Alderweireld’s asking price, their attentions have turned to the Colombian starlet.

Everton and Wolves are also reportedly keen on securing Mina's services but Manchester United are leading the race presently.

In case you didn't know...

Yerry Mina was an influential figure for the Colombian national team in the recently concluded World Cup as he notched up 3 goals to share the record for most goals in a single World Cup by a defender. He joined Barcelona from Palmeiras at the start of the year but has only appeared in 6 matches for the Catalan giants thus far.

Besides, the recent acquisition of Clement Lenglet has further reduced his chances of becoming a starter at the Camp Nou. Consequently, he is pleading with Barcelona to lower their asking price of £50m and allow him to seal a ‘dream move’ to United.

The heart of the matter

Jose Mourinho is desperate to sign a center-back before the transfer window ends so that he can bolster his defensive strength for the upcoming season. Previously, he was linked with Toby Alderweireld and Harry Maguire for the same reason but having reached a standstill with both the players, he is now pursuing Yerry Mina.

Mina has merchandised himself as an exciting prospect by virtue of his sterling performances at the World Cup, which has caught the attention of several European top dogs. The 23-year-old is well-known for his passing skills, aerial prowess and tackling ability.

Rumor probability: 5/10

The Sun is not a very reliable source in terms of transfer news.

Video


What's next?

As things stand, this is a transfer that Manchester United can pull off as the player himself is also interested in joining the Red Devils. However, United might have to increase their bid to accomplish the move.

Muhammad Saad
ANALYST
"Sport has the power to change the world…it has the power to inspire. It has the power to unite people in a way that little else does. It speaks to youth in a language they understand. Sport can create hope where once there was only despair. It is more powerful than government in breaking down racial barriers."
