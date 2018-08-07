Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Reports: Manchester United prepare a huge bid for €155m-rated superstar

Muhammad Saad
ANALYST
Rumors
8.61K   //    07 Aug 2018, 00:57 IST

FC Dynamo Kyiv v Chelsea FC - UEFA Champions League
Can Manchester United pull off this mega signing?

What's the rumour?

According to the Italian outlet CalcioMercato, Manchester United are keen on breaking the bank in order to seal a deal for Lazio heavyweight Sergej Milinković-Savić. If the aforementioned report is to be believed, the 23-year-old is content with staying put at Stadio Olimpico, but his agents are eager to send him to a more competitive team than his current club.

In case you didn't know...

Owing to his dazzling performances for Le Aquile in the past couple of seasons, Milinković-Savić has turned the heads of several high-profile European clubs who are craving for his signature. As per the said report, both Juventus and Real Madrid are also interested in securing the Serbian's services.

However, a move to the Old Lady is only possible if Miralem Pjanic decides to leave the club, which seems unlikely as it stands. As for Real Madrid, Los Blancos are willing to splurge only €100 million whereas Claudio Lotito is adamant to offload the former Genk ace for nothing less than €155 million.

As such, Manchester United are in pole position to swoop in for Milinković-Savić and are plotting a huge bid to clinch a deal.

The heart of the matter

Jose Mourinho is determined to bolster his ranks before the transfer deadline passes, but United's inactivity in the transfer market has infuriated the Portuguese as the Red Devils have only procured the likes of Fred, Diogo Dalot and Lee Grant thus far.

Nevertheless, Ed Woodward is now set to splash the cash as Manchester United look to close the gap on their arch-rivals, Manchester City.

Rumour probability/rating: 5/10

With the Premier League transfer window closing on 9 August this year, United will find it hard to accomplish a marquee signing of such stature.

Video:

What's next?

Milinković-Savić is expected to remain a Lazio player this upcoming season and will help the club in their pursuit of silverware, particularly after he himself allayed fears of his departure on Tuesday last week.


Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Lazio Football Miralem Pjanic Jose Mourinho EPL Transfer News Manchester United Transfer News
Muhammad Saad
ANALYST
"Sport has the power to change the world…it has the power to inspire. It has the power to unite people in a way that little else does. It speaks to youth in a language they understand. Sport can create hope where once there was only despair. It is more powerful than government in breaking down racial barriers."
4 Alternatives to Sergej Milinković-Savić for Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United reportedly agree £80 million deal for...
RELATED STORY
5 footballers you do not want to pick a fight with
RELATED STORY
10 Football teams with the best fans in the World
RELATED STORY
Five of the most tactically astute managers in the world
RELATED STORY
Chelsea Transfer News: £200 million price tag issued for...
RELATED STORY
Chelsea to get clarity on situation of €150 million-rated...
RELATED STORY
The one player City need to be the best in the world
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United prepare a £35m bid for...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Barcelona to Target Manchester United Superstar
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
11 Aug MAN LEI 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Leicester City
11 Aug NEW TOT 05:00 PM Newcastle vs Tottenham
11 Aug AFC CAR 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Cardiff City
11 Aug FUL CRY 07:30 PM Fulham vs Crystal Palace
11 Aug HUD CHE 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Chelsea
11 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
11 Aug WOL EVE 10:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton
12 Aug LIV WES 06:00 PM Liverpool vs West Ham
12 Aug SOU BUR 06:00 PM Southampton vs Burnley
12 Aug ARS MAN 08:30 PM Arsenal vs Manchester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Europa League 2017-18
Contact Us Advertise with Us