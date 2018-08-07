Reports: Manchester United prepare a huge bid for €155m-rated superstar

Muhammad Saad FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 8.61K // 07 Aug 2018, 00:57 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Can Manchester United pull off this mega signing?

What's the rumour?

According to the Italian outlet CalcioMercato, Manchester United are keen on breaking the bank in order to seal a deal for Lazio heavyweight Sergej Milinković-Savić. If the aforementioned report is to be believed, the 23-year-old is content with staying put at Stadio Olimpico, but his agents are eager to send him to a more competitive team than his current club.

In case you didn't know...

Owing to his dazzling performances for Le Aquile in the past couple of seasons, Milinković-Savić has turned the heads of several high-profile European clubs who are craving for his signature. As per the said report, both Juventus and Real Madrid are also interested in securing the Serbian's services.

However, a move to the Old Lady is only possible if Miralem Pjanic decides to leave the club, which seems unlikely as it stands. As for Real Madrid, Los Blancos are willing to splurge only €100 million whereas Claudio Lotito is adamant to offload the former Genk ace for nothing less than €155 million.

As such, Manchester United are in pole position to swoop in for Milinković-Savić and are plotting a huge bid to clinch a deal.

The heart of the matter

Jose Mourinho is determined to bolster his ranks before the transfer deadline passes, but United's inactivity in the transfer market has infuriated the Portuguese as the Red Devils have only procured the likes of Fred, Diogo Dalot and Lee Grant thus far.

Nevertheless, Ed Woodward is now set to splash the cash as Manchester United look to close the gap on their arch-rivals, Manchester City.

Rumour probability/rating: 5/10

With the Premier League transfer window closing on 9 August this year, United will find it hard to accomplish a marquee signing of such stature.

Video:

What's next?

Milinković-Savić is expected to remain a Lazio player this upcoming season and will help the club in their pursuit of silverware, particularly after he himself allayed fears of his departure on Tuesday last week.