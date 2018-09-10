Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Reports: Manchester United ready to spend €138M for Juventus Superstar

Yash Sharma
ANALYST
Rumors
2.76K   //    10 Sep 2018, 20:44 IST

Chievo Verona v Juventus - Serie A
Juventus star Paulo Dybala and Cristiano Ronaldo

What's the story?

According to the Italian outlet, Calciomercato, Jose Mourinho is willing to spend 138 million euros for Juventus forward, Paulo Dybala.

The report also claims that the deal depends on Paul Pogba's future with the Red Devils who has been recently linked with both Juventus and FC Barcelona.

Jose Mourinho's Manchester United has not started their season on a high note having registered 2 losses in 4 league games as they sit on the 10th spot in the EPL table. The Portuguese manager's future at Old Trafford is under speculations as Zinedine Zidane is being expected to take charge from him.

In case you didn't know...

Amidst the unhealthy relationship with Jose Mourinho, Paul Pogba has reportedly told the club that he wants to leave in the January transfer window providing them six months duration to search for his replacement.

If the French midfielder leaves the Old Trafford, he might like to join his old club Juventus who are looking stronger than ever with the inclusion of Cristiano Ronaldo to their roster.

This would allow the clubs to settle for a swap deal which would include Paulo Dybala and Paul Pogba trading clubs.

The heart of the matter

Paulo Dybala has been in a splendid form ever since joining Juventus in 2015. The Argentine forward has been a top target for many top European clubs including Real Madrid.

While it looks unlikely that the Juve forward would leave his club in the next transfer window, Paul Pogba's arrival at Allianz stadium might do the trick for Manchester United.

This transfer totally depends on Pogba's future with the club.

Rumour rating: 5/10

Juventus would not be willing to sell their star forward in mid-season. However, if the French midfielder chooses to join them, then they might want to sell Dybala to United and form an even more deadly duo with Pogba and Ronaldo.

The possibility for this deal to take place is very low, but if Pogba wishes to leave, Manchester United would surely spend 138 million euros (if Pogba lands somewhere else than Juventus) to bring the Argentine home.

Video

What's next?

Amidst the speculations over Pogba and Jose's future with the club, Manchester United would soon try to find a way through which would keep their star midfielder with them.

Dybala's transfer to United looks unlikely this season. However, Pogba's departure can turn everything around.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Juventus FC Football Paul Pogba Paulo Dybala Manchester United Transfer News Juventus Transfer News
Yash Sharma
ANALYST
Football is a blessing from God.
Reports: Manchester United to swap Paul Pogba for Serie A...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United talisman wants to play under...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United superstar set to join Juventus...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United superstar wants to leave the...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United star wants to push through a...
RELATED STORY
5 wingers Manchester United should target this summer
RELATED STORY
Do Manchester United really need Cristiano Ronaldo back?
RELATED STORY
Reports: Juventus offer star midfielder and cash in...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Updates : Brazil's future and PSG star...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Barcelona and Juventus on high alert as Pogba...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 5
15 Sep TOT LIV 05:00 PM Tottenham vs Liverpool
15 Sep AFC LEI 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Leicester City
15 Sep CHE CAR 07:30 PM Chelsea vs Cardiff City
15 Sep HUD CRY 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace
15 Sep MAN FUL 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Fulham
15 Sep NEW ARS 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
15 Sep WAT MAN 10:00 PM Watford vs Manchester United
16 Sep WOL BUR 06:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley
16 Sep EVE WES 08:30 PM Everton vs West Ham
18 Sep SOU BRI 12:30 AM Southampton vs Brighton & Hove Albion
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us