Reports: Manchester United ready to spend €138M for Juventus Superstar

Juventus star Paulo Dybala and Cristiano Ronaldo

What's the story?

According to the Italian outlet, Calciomercato, Jose Mourinho is willing to spend 138 million euros for Juventus forward, Paulo Dybala.

The report also claims that the deal depends on Paul Pogba's future with the Red Devils who has been recently linked with both Juventus and FC Barcelona.

Jose Mourinho's Manchester United has not started their season on a high note having registered 2 losses in 4 league games as they sit on the 10th spot in the EPL table. The Portuguese manager's future at Old Trafford is under speculations as Zinedine Zidane is being expected to take charge from him.

In case you didn't know...

Amidst the unhealthy relationship with Jose Mourinho, Paul Pogba has reportedly told the club that he wants to leave in the January transfer window providing them six months duration to search for his replacement.

If the French midfielder leaves the Old Trafford, he might like to join his old club Juventus who are looking stronger than ever with the inclusion of Cristiano Ronaldo to their roster.

This would allow the clubs to settle for a swap deal which would include Paulo Dybala and Paul Pogba trading clubs.

The heart of the matter

Paulo Dybala has been in a splendid form ever since joining Juventus in 2015. The Argentine forward has been a top target for many top European clubs including Real Madrid.

While it looks unlikely that the Juve forward would leave his club in the next transfer window, Paul Pogba's arrival at Allianz stadium might do the trick for Manchester United.

This transfer totally depends on Pogba's future with the club.

Rumour rating: 5/10

Juventus would not be willing to sell their star forward in mid-season. However, if the French midfielder chooses to join them, then they might want to sell Dybala to United and form an even more deadly duo with Pogba and Ronaldo.

The possibility for this deal to take place is very low, but if Pogba wishes to leave, Manchester United would surely spend 138 million euros (if Pogba lands somewhere else than Juventus) to bring the Argentine home.

What's next?

Amidst the speculations over Pogba and Jose's future with the club, Manchester United would soon try to find a way through which would keep their star midfielder with them.

Dybala's transfer to United looks unlikely this season. However, Pogba's departure can turn everything around.