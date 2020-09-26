Reports: Manchester United rejected opportunity to sign £27m-rated Eintracht Frankfurt star Filip Kostic 

Manchester United rejected the opportunity to sign Eintracht Frankfurt star Filip Kostic this summer, as per reports in England. The 27-year-old is the latest attacker linked with a move to Manchester United amidst a host of other names.

The Serbian attacker has had an impressive spell with Die Adler after completing a move from Hamburg in 2018. Over the last two years, he has racked up just one shy of a 100 Bundesliga appearances for Eintracht, racking up a combined 53 goals and assists in this period.

An exclusive from StrettyNews in England claimed that Manchester United were given an opportunity to sign Kostic for a fee of £27m this summer. The report also adds that the Red Devils rejected the chance straight away as they were not said to be interested in the Serb's services.

Filip Kostic: Made eight accurate crosses in Eintracht Frankfurt's 4-2 defeat to FC Koeln, a record in a Bundesliga match this season



For more match stats -- https://t.co/ZqvkcN2nCN pic.twitter.com/fBlBLWtj9r — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) December 19, 2019

The lack of depth in the wide areas for Manchester United has been a pressing concern over the last few years. The likes of Dan James, Juan Mata, and Jesse Lingard have been utilised as wide attackers in the absence of first-choice players Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood on the flanks.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men would need to bolster their options in this area of the pitch, particularly given that they have UEFA Champions League football to play this campaign and would need strength in depth.

Pressure mounts on Manchester United as transfer deadline approaches

Manchester United's priority summer target Jadon Sancho

Manchester United have spent the majority of the summer trying to find an agreement with Borussia Dortmund for their priority target, Jadon Sancho. However, they haven't been able to make a breakthrough on this front as the Germans have stood firm on their asking price of €120m.

They have long admired the former Manchester City starlet and reports suggest that Manchester United are still hopeful of completing a deal for him.

15 - Jadon Sancho (16 goals, 16 assists) is the first English player to register both 15 goals and assists in a single season in the top five European leagues since @mattletiss7 in the 1994-95 Premier League. Talent. #SCPBVB pic.twitter.com/35a75mhies — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 31, 2020

Manchester United manager Solskjaer has come out with a staunch defence of his side's transfer business this summer. The Norwegian claimed that it is 'disrespectful' to Donny van de Beek to say that they've signed 'just one player' so far. The Dutchman, who arrived from AFC Ajax has been their only acquisition this summer.

Speaking on their transfer business, Solskjaer explained;

"I think you show quite a bit of disrespect to Donny when you say he was the only one. Because he is a top player and he strengthens our team and, of course, we have to concentrate on ourselves."

The six-time Premier League winner continued,

"Different clubs have to be allowed to whatever they do and feel they can. We are working hard to have a competitive squad and team. If and when there are updates we will give you them."

With the summer window set to close in less than two weeks, Manchester United are certainly running out of time to bolster their squad ahead of the coming season.

