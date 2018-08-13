Reports: Manchester United defender set for departure to Turkish club

Shambhu Ajith FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Rumors 1.92K // 13 Aug 2018, 17:02 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Jose's set to make some changes in his squad

What's the rumour?

Manchester United have a lot on their plate when it comes to problems at the back. They were reportedly in pursuit of a lot of centre-backs even though they failed to complete even one signing. Meanwhile, they offloaded Daley Blind to Ajax.

Now it looks like Manchester United have deemed Marcos Rojo surplus to requirements at Old Trafford and are set to enter into negotiations with Turkish club Fenerbahce on loan, according to Turkish newspaper Fanatik (via The Mirror)

In case you didn't know...

Marcos Rojo had a great season in 2016-17 where he formed a formidable duo at the centre of defence with Eric Bailly. However, subsequent injuries pushed him down the pecking order and he only made 12 appearances across all competitions for the Red Devils last season.

His reckless nature has often cost Manchester United and with Eric Bailly, Victor Lindelof, Chris Smalling and Phil Jones on the Old Trafford outfit's payroll, a move away from the club looks like a wise decision for Marcos Rojo.

The heart of the matter

Despite not getting sufficient game time over the course of the last season, Marcos Rojo impressed Jorge Sampaoli enough to earn a place in Argentina's World Cup squad and was their first-choice centre-back alongside Otamendi.

He even scored Argentina's winner against Nigeria which helped La Albiceleste to the knockout stages of the World Cup.

The 28-year-old wasn't even named on the bench in Manchester United's season opener against Leicester City with Chris Smalling being the only central defender warming the bench for Jose Mourinho's side.

Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof look set to be United's primary pick as the centre-back duo.

Rumour rating/probability: 6/10

This could go either way. The circumstances point towards an exit and it looks like the right decision for Rojo as well.

Video

What's next?

With Manchester United having a surplus of centre-backs in their squad, this looks like a deal that will benefit all parties. Rojo has the skills to boss it in Turkey. United should go ahead and seal the deal if they have no use for the Argentine in this season.