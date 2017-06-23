Reports: Manchester United set to complete deal with La Liga club for winger

Manchester United seem to be close to concluding deal for winger.

Jose Mourinho

What’s the story?

Manchester United have reportedly agreed to sell winger Adnan Januzaj for a fee of around £9.6 million to La Liga side Real Sociedad according to English outlet Football365. The Manchester United star, who was on loan to now relegated Sunderland last season, has a year left on his current contract with the English giants.

“It’s true that we are interested in Januzaj but we are not in talks with Manchester or with him,” said Real Sociedad President Jokin Aperribay said recently.

Also Read: Reports: Manchester United to sign Brazilian playmaker after agreeing personal terms

“We are waiting for the decision of Manchester United and then we will act. There are more teams interested in him and his signing won’t be easy”, he concluded.

In case you didn’t know..

Adnan Januzaj broke onto the scene as an 18-year-old under former Manchester United manager David Moyes and had an excellent debut season. However, he fell down the pecking order under Louis van Gaal and then went on to have underwhelming loan spells at Borussia Dortmund and most recently Sunderland.

With the dearth of talent available at Manchester United, it seems that manager Jose Mourinho has elected to let the Belgian international leave.

The heart of the matter

Jose Mourinho is reportedly willing to sell the left footed winger, after his underwhelming spell at Sunderland under David Moyes. Once considered the best prospect to come out of the Manchester United academy for the past decade, the winger seems to have lost his way.

Now 22-years-old, he still has time on his side to get his career back on track and perhaps it will benefit the Belgian to do it far away from the limelight and the expectations which comes with being a Manchester United player.

What’s Next?

Undoubtedly a talent, the midfielder needs to get his career back on track. The less physical style of La Liga might suit the technically gifted winger.

Author’s Take

With the likes of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Juan Mata, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Jesse Lingard and the returning Andreas Pereira, a slot on the wings seems to be at a premium at Manchester United. Add to that the fact that there will be an investment in the position, it seems sensible for Adnan to move on.