Reports: Manchester United set to sign Manchester City player

The Red Devils are not willing to call it a day and want more players

by Shambhu Ajith Rumours 01 Aug 2017, 10:47 IST

Manchester City to United!

What's the story?

Manchester United currently shows off a squad bolstered by youth and fine fettle. Mourinho who has bought into the club's existent philosophy is keen on promoting young talent.

To further that plan, United are now trying to sign 17-year-old wonderkid Jadon Sancho from arch-rivals Manchester City, according to Manchester Evening News.

In case you didn't know...

Jadon Sancho was tipped to break out into the Manchester City squad this term and the club chairman Khadoon Al Mubarak mentioned Sancho's name alongside Brahim Diaz and Phil Foden as the ones who are likely to get a raise this season.

He said, "You look at Sancho, you look at Phil Foden, you look at Brahim Diaz, just to name a few. These are players that are extremely talented. These are players who have a very good chance of making it to the first-team."

"And these are players that if you ask Pep today he will tell you they can and will be first team players at Manchester City. There is a balance that you have to strike," he continued.

Heart of the matter

Sancho was left out of the pre-season squad by Pep Guardiola, while the other two have gone on to make a solid impression with their showings. Foden was the only distinctly menacing presence in the Manchester City line-up that faced United.

Brahim Diaz scored a stunner against Real Madrid that demanded the world to take note.

Sancho, clearly disgruntled, is looking for a more limpid course into the top flight. The 17-year-old winger was adjudged the Best Player at the U-17 European Championship held in Croatia after scoring 7 times for his nation. For the U-17 team, Sancho has scored 13 times in 16 appearances.

The teenager is on a youth contract at Manchester City and signing him now would mean that United will have to pay training compensation fee to City.

Arsenal and Tottenham have been keeping tabs on Sancho but United will try to convince him to stay in the northwest and force a move across Manchester.

Sancho is a force to reckon with on the flanks and his exceptional dribbling skills coupled with his pace is a combination that United will welcome at Old Trafford wholeheartedly.

Video

Author's Take

The development of young talent in England is going through a green patch. There is intense competition to land youngsters among the big fish as the English clubs have always nurtured a proclivity for England's finest.

Sancho does not feel confident under Pep and is looking for a healthier habitat to flourish at. Old Trafford could prove to be just what the doctor ordered as United's love for young blood is as old as their history.