Reports: Manchester United star, Ander Herrera, agrees to a four-year deal with PSG 

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
News
238   //    27 Apr 2019, 11:19 IST
Red Star Belgrade v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Group C
Red Star Belgrade v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Group C

What is the story?

According to reports from Spanish media outlet AS, Manchester United star Ander Herrera agrees a four year deal to move to Paris Saint-Germain. The Spanish midfielder has verbally agreed terms to join PSG on free transfer in the current summer transfer window.

In case you didn’t know….

The 29-year-old has played a pivotal role for The Red Devils since his arrival in 2014 for a fee around €40 million from Bilbao. Herrera has featured constantly under Mourinho and Solskjaer but didn't start the last four Premier League games. Herrera's contract will expire at the end of the season.

It goes without saying that Manchester United are enduring a tough campaign, which is way below their expectations. The Red Devils are in contention of a top-four spot but their seventh defeat in nine games came against bitter rivals, Manchester City, this week. United are sixth in the league table, three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

On the other hand, PSG are on their way to another domestic double but failed in their main objective once again. There is no doubt that Champions League is the priority for Ligue 1 giants but were handed another premature exit by United in Round of 16.

The heart of the matter

According to the report, Herrera has verbally agreed terms to join PSG as his contract expires this summer. The Spanish midfielder will come as a replacement to PSG rebel Adrien Rabiot, who rejected contract renewal and has not featured for his current club as a result.

It is crystal clear that Rabiot won't feature for PSG in the upcoming season and the club hierarchy believes Herrera will be a good enough replacement for Rabiot. Athletic Bilbao tried to persuade the Spanish midfielder to rejoin his ex-club but their offered salary was no match against PSG.

Moreover, Herrera himself prefers a move to PSG after enduring a roller-coaster campaign with United. The chance to feature in the Champions League is also another motivating factor.

What’s next?

Manchester United will face Chelsea next in the EPL this weekend.

