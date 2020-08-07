Manchester United centre-half Eric Bailly has been offered to AC Milan, as per reports in Italy.

The Ivorian joined Manchester United for £30m in Jose Mourinho's first summer at the club and has struggled since then with regular injury concerns. That has remained to be the case in the ongoing season as well, where Harry Maguire has had to play over 50 games due to a shortage of centre-halves.

Bailly has just managed to make a total of ten appearances through the course of the 2019/20 season across all competitions, and has no place for him in the starting XI. With Manchester United keen to improve their pool of players at centre-back, the 26-year-old could be shipped away.

AC Milan not keen on Manchester United's Bailly

Eric Bailly in action for the Red Devils

AC Milan are reportedly in the market for another centre-half this summer after a strong impressive finish to the campaign. However, Italian outlet Gazzetta Dello Sport report that although Manchester United defender Bailly has been offered to them, they are not interested in his services.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are also looking at a host of defensive targets, being linked to a handful of central defenders in the recent past. Kalidou Koulibaly of Napoli, Pau Torres of Villarreal, and Gabriel Maghalaes of Lille have all been tipped as potential defensive targets they could pursue.

1 - Eric Bailly has netted his first-ever league goal in his 67th top-flight appearance (La Liga & Premier League combined). Poached. pic.twitter.com/bXjDuYWKyH — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 19, 2017

Fellow centre-back Marcos Rojo is widely expected to depart this summer either on loan or via a sale. The Argentine is currently on loan at Estudiantes and has essentially already played his last game for the club.

Advertisement

Phil Jones has reportedly garnered interest from Sheffield United and could possibly be shipped out as well, while there isn't much information on Axel Tuanzebe's future. Both the English defenders are out via injury and were injured throughout the post-lockdown period for Manchester United.

Eric Bailly's primary partner in defence during his time at Manchester United, Chris Smalling, is likely to be sold as well after a thoroughly impressive season in Serie A.

Eric Bailly has kept a clean sheet in 100% of his Premier League appearances this season. 😉



Can we talk about *that* tackle? 😳 pic.twitter.com/3TXlC78rJW — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 17, 2020

The towering centre-back was keen on staying in Rome and hoped for a permanent move, but Roma were insistent on not paying the €15m fee they were quoted for Smalling. With the UEFA Euros coming up next year, it is unlikely that the Englishman will settle for a role on the bench at United.

It remains to be seen how many reinforcements the Red Devils can bring in this summer as a clearout of deadwood is expected at Old Trafford. Youngsters such as Teden Mengi, and other academy graduates are likely to fill in for the senior roles in the coming season, should the likes of Bailly and Rojo leave. Bailly's injury-laden stay at Manchester United could be set for an abrupt end.

Also read: Owen Hargreaves urges Manchester United to sign former Juventus star Mario Mandzukic