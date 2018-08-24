Reports: Manchester United star on the brink of a loan move to Sevilla

Nilalohit Mishra FOLLOW ANALYST News 2.52K // 24 Aug 2018, 23:14 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Jose Mourinho, Manchester United manager

What's the rumour?

According to a report in the Express, Anthony Martial looks set to finally escape the gloom at Manchester United as Sevilla are eager to sign him on loan before the transfer window closes at the end of the month.

The report also goes on to state that the La Liga outfit are looking at PSG's Julian Draxler as another potential target which, if materializes, could scupper Martial's move to Spain.

In case you didn't know

Martial has been heavily linked with a move away from Manchester United for the most part of the summer after his agent made it clear he wanted out.

As such, Chelsea and Tottenham were previously rumoured to be interested in acquiring his services, but with Premier League window now closed, Spanish club Sevilla have emerged a potential suitor to land the winger.

The heart of the matter

The French international has fallen further in manager Jose Mourinho's scheme of things after tensions escalated between the two owing to the player's early departure from pre-season to attend the birth of his baby.

Although he featured in the first XI against Brighton last Sunday, a lacklustre performance led to his substitution after 60 minutes.

On being asked about Martial's future, his agent, Philippe Lamboley, revealed in June that the winger wants to leave Old Trafford.

“Anthony is disappointed because he has shown his love for the club and the supporters for three seasons." Lamboley said.

"Everyone will have their opinion but I think he needs to resume his career. The time has come.”

It is believed that a full transfer is out of the equation as Sevilla could only commit to a lone deal for the player.

Rumour rating/ Probability: 5/10

Manchester United can't bring in a replacement for Martial now as the English transfer window is already shut which might work as a major hindrance and therefore it's pretty difficult to predict at this juncture as to which way this will go.

What's next?

Martial is a definite upgrade on Sevilla's current frontline and should the deal materialize, he would most certainly feature in the first team more often than he does at United now.