Reports: Manchester United submit formal offer to Cristiano Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked with a sensational exit in recent weeks and now latest reports from Record (via Daily Star) claim that Manchester United have made a 'formal offer' to Jorge Mendes to get Cristiano Ronaldo back to Old Trafford.

The Juventus star is still going strong and scoring plenty of goals. However, recently there have been doubts as to whether the Serie A giants would actually extend the Portuguese superstar's contract beyond 2022.

Cristiano Ronaldo is now 35, and this move could represent the last chance for him to play in a competitive league and add more trophies to his already stellar career.

One of the greatest footballers to ever grace the game, Cristiano Ronaldo first came into prominence in a Manchester United shirt and a move back to Old Trafford could hold great relevance and interest to the 5 time Ballon d'Or winner.

With Ronaldo earning close to €30 million/year, Juventus might be open to reducing their wage bill and recoup a significant sum to boost their finances.

Cristiano Ronaldo is averaging a goal a game for Portugal since turning 30 🤯 pic.twitter.com/juc3oTQFua — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 11, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo could make a glorious return to Manchester United

The reports of Cristiano Ronaldo moving back to Manchester United are not new. In fact, in 2015, the Portuguese superstar had spoken with great fondness about the Premier League giants.

“In football, you never know what will happen tomorrow. People know I love Manchester United. It’s great there – they support me a lot… I’m very good here at Madrid, but in the future: nobody knows. Let’s see what’s gonna happen.”

Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored 102 goals for Portugal.



He's now seven goals away from tying Ali Daei for most international goals all-time. pic.twitter.com/41wfHaajoQ — Squawka Football (@Squawka) November 11, 2020

With Manchester United desperately lacking a true leader on the pitch, the presence of a born winner like Ronaldo could galvanise the team to a great extent. In fact, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had also, in 2019, spoken about his dream to manage the Portuguese superstar.

"Don't forget I played with Cristiano and he's the best player in the world - so I wouldn't mind having him in my team too."

French giants Paris Saint-Germain have also been credited with a keen interest in the Juventus star. However, it seems like Manchester United have stolen a march over others by already submitting a 'formal offer' to Cristiano Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes.

With talks of Ronaldo's exit gathering pace, Manchester United fans all over the world will be hoping that the club is able to pull off this remarkable move.