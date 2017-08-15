Reports: Manchester United superstar rejects offer from Inter Milan

The player wants to stay and fight for his place

by Shambhu Ajith Rumours 15 Aug 2017, 12:13 IST

What's the story?

The air of uncertainty around Anthony Martial can settle now as according to Daily Star, the 21-year-old has rejected Inter Milan's offer to move to the Serie A with them. The Nerazzurri have been persuading Manchester United to include Anthony Martial as makeweight in the Ivan Perisic deal. While the Croat's future remains iffy, Martial has now decided to stay at Old Trafford and earn his place back.

In case you didn't know...

Manchester United have actively been in the hunt for a winger since the start of the summer. Jose Mourinho expressed his concern about the lack of options down the flanks and said that one of the players he is looking to sign is a winger who can offer pace on the counter.

The Old Trafford outfit zeroed in on Ivan Perisic but Inter Milan asked for Anthony Martial + cash in return. Jose Mourinho, in a press conference, ahead of the opening weekend of the Premier League told the media that Martial is very much a part of his plan.

Italian journalist, Tancredi Palmeri, has also revealed on Twitter that Anthony Martial has rejected an offer from Inter Milan and that he prefers to stay in the Premier League.

Anthony Martial, who came off the bench in the 79th minute, scored and assisted for Manchester United in their opening weekend matchup against West Ham United.

The heart of the matter

Anthony Martial secured his spot on the left flank in Louis Van Gaal's last season and was United's best attacking outlet. But following the arrival of Mourinho, Martial has seen a dip in form. His inconsistency saw him getting dropped from the team on a regular basis.

It's been a while since the young Frenchman had a decent run of form and his inability to work the magic he is capable of on the ball has left the fans wanting more.

As it stands, Romelu Lukaku is United's first-choice striker and hence Marcus Rashford will be starting on the left flank. The 19-year-old is in top form and Martial will face stiff competition from his side in the race for a place in the starting XI. That being said, United will make a return to the Champions League this year and Jose Mourinho will want a lot of quality and depth in his squad. So it is beyond doubt that Martial will be given chances to impress.

Video

Author's Take

Anthony Martial is likely to settle down in Jose Mourinho's sophomore season. He has all the makings to be one of Europe's best in the years to come and United will regret it if they end up selling him. He was spectacular off the bench against the Hammers but the lack of a smile on his face after scoring the goal is slightly disconcerting. Martial is a fan favorite and the Theatre of Dreams is not ready to see the back of him yet.