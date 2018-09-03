Reports: Manchester United superstar set to join Juventus in January

Yash Sharma FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 2.39K // 03 Sep 2018, 03:53 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

What's the rumour?

According to English outlet, Daily Express, Manchester United star midfielder Paul Pogba wants to leave the club in January so as to play with Cristiano Ronaldo. However, his relationship with Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho might be another factor behind the midfielder's desire to leave his boyhood club.

The French midfielder was heavily linked with FC Barcelona in this transfer window, however, he ended up staying in Manchester in order to give the club a chance to find his replacement.

In an exclusive report, Express.co.uk claimed that Pogba has made it clear that he is determined to leave when the next transfer window opens.

In case you didn't know...

Pogba has already spent two seasons with the Italian giants in which he scored 20 goals and also had 17 assists to his name.

The French midfielder became one of the most demanded players in Europe which resulted in Manchester United bringing him back to Old Trafford for a world record fee of 89 Million Euros at that time.

Pogba has been exceptional in the premier league last season scoring 6 goals and setting up another 10.

The French world cup winner has started well this season scoring 2 goals in 3 EPL matches however his relationship with Jose Mourinho seems to be cold enough that the star has no option but to seek a move away from Old Trafford.

The heart of the matter

Manchester United has been in a poor form lately and they are trying every possible trick to make things work for them. Mourinho's future remains under speculation as United suffered two straight defeats in the EPL 2018-19.

Zinedine Zidane seems like a next candidate for the Man Utd job but Ronaldo's arrival at Juventus has made them a favourite destination for top players who are considering a move from their current club.

Paul Pogba has a good past with the Italian giants and he would surely like to work with Cristiano Ronaldo in order to make them a top European threat in terms of attack.

Rumour rating/probability: 5/10

Express.Uk is not a very reliable source but can be trusted in this scenario considering the past events between Jose Mourinho and Paul Pogba.

However, Pogba is one of the most vital players in the United squad and the management would do anything to keep the player with them as they're trying to rebuild their legacy in world football.

It remains to see what happens with Jose's future as the United boss given his bad start to the season in 2018. However, the arrival of a new coach would guarantee that Pogba would stay.

Video:

What's next?

Manchester United will look to bounce back in the EPL after two consecutive harsh defeats. Paul Pogba seems in a brilliant form having scored 2 goals already and it remains to see how'll Manchester United will respond to his request.

As of now, Pogba is a United player and it looks highly unlikely that the club would want to lose the player in the January transfer window.