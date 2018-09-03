Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Reports: Manchester United superstar set to join Juventus in January

Yash Sharma
ANALYST
Rumors
2.39K   //    03 Sep 2018, 03:53 IST

Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League
Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

What's the rumour?

According to English outlet, Daily Express, Manchester United star midfielder Paul Pogba wants to leave the club in January so as to play with Cristiano Ronaldo. However, his relationship with Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho might be another factor behind the midfielder's desire to leave his boyhood club.

The French midfielder was heavily linked with FC Barcelona in this transfer window, however, he ended up staying in Manchester in order to give the club a chance to find his replacement.

In an exclusive report, Express.co.uk claimed that Pogba has made it clear that he is determined to leave when the next transfer window opens.

In case you didn't know...

Pogba has already spent two seasons with the Italian giants in which he scored 20 goals and also had 17 assists to his name.

The French midfielder became one of the most demanded players in Europe which resulted in Manchester United bringing him back to Old Trafford for a world record fee of 89 Million Euros at that time.

Pogba has been exceptional in the premier league last season scoring 6 goals and setting up another 10.

The French world cup winner has started well this season scoring 2 goals in 3 EPL matches however his relationship with Jose Mourinho seems to be cold enough that the star has no option but to seek a move away from Old Trafford.

The heart of the matter

Manchester United has been in a poor form lately and they are trying every possible trick to make things work for them. Mourinho's future remains under speculation as United suffered two straight defeats in the EPL 2018-19.

Zinedine Zidane seems like a next candidate for the Man Utd job but Ronaldo's arrival at Juventus has made them a favourite destination for top players who are considering a move from their current club.

Paul Pogba has a good past with the Italian giants and he would surely like to work with Cristiano Ronaldo in order to make them a top European threat in terms of attack.

Rumour rating/probability: 5/10

Express.Uk is not a very reliable source but can be trusted in this scenario considering the past events between Jose Mourinho and Paul Pogba.

However, Pogba is one of the most vital players in the United squad and the management would do anything to keep the player with them as they're trying to rebuild their legacy in world football.

It remains to see what happens with Jose's future as the United boss given his bad start to the season in 2018. However, the arrival of a new coach would guarantee that Pogba would stay.

Video:


What's next?

Manchester United will look to bounce back in the EPL after two consecutive harsh defeats. Paul Pogba seems in a brilliant form having scored 2 goals already and it remains to see how'll Manchester United will respond to his request.

As of now, Pogba is a United player and it looks highly unlikely that the club would want to lose the player in the January transfer window.


Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Juventus FC Football Paul Pogba Manchester United Transfer News Leisure Reading
Yash Sharma
ANALYST
Football is a blessing from God.
Reports: Manchester United star wants to push through a...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United superstar wants to leave the...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Juventus offer star midfielder and cash in...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Updates : Brazil's future and PSG star...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Barcelona and Juventus on high alert as Pogba...
RELATED STORY
3 players Manchester United should sign from Juventus
RELATED STORY
5 wingers Manchester United should target this summer
RELATED STORY
Summing up the Paul Pogba to Juventus rumours 
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United superstar desperate to join FC...
RELATED STORY
Top 3 players who played for the Manchester United youth...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 5
15 Sep TOT LIV 05:00 PM Tottenham vs Liverpool
15 Sep AFC LEI 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Leicester City
15 Sep CHE CAR 07:30 PM Chelsea vs Cardiff City
15 Sep HUD CRY 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace
15 Sep MAN FUL 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Fulham
15 Sep NEW ARS 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
15 Sep WAT MAN 10:00 PM Watford vs Manchester United
16 Sep WOL BUR 06:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley
16 Sep EVE WES 08:30 PM Everton vs West Ham
18 Sep SOU BRI 12:30 AM Southampton vs Brighton & Hove Albion
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us