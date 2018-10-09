×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Reports: Manchester United superstar suffers injury on international duty

Suman Dey
ANALYST
News
910   //    09 Oct 2018, 22:43 IST

Matic is doubtful against Chelsea.
Matic is doubtful against Chelsea.

What's the story?

The Daily Star reports that Manchester United midfielder, Nemanja Matic is in a race to be fit to play against his former club Chelsea after returning from International duty due to injury.

It would be a hammer blow for Jose Mourinho as left-back Luke Shaw has also reportedly pulled out of England duty because of injury. Manchester United will be facing Chelsea in their first match after the International break and absence of these two could take away any hope of getting something out of the game.

In case you didn't know...

Nemanja Matic joined Manchester United from Chelsea in 2017 after winning the Premier League with the Blues in the previous season. He has won two Premier League titles, one FA Cup and one League Cup with Chelsea. Matic played a total of 191 matches in the Premier League for the Blues scoring seven goals in the process.

The Serbian was one of Jose Mourinho' best players at Manchester United last season playing 41 matches so far for the Red Devils and scoring only a single goal which was the match winner in a thrilling 3-2 win against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in the 2017/18 campaign.

The heart of the matter

Nemanja Matic is Jose Mourinho's pillar in the midfield. The Portuguese regard him highly and needless to say; he is one of Mourinho's favorites. He will always choose the Serbian above anyone else in the squad.

Last season, United had one of the best defensive records in the league in term of the number of goals conceded, and credit should go to Matic for his break of opponent's attack in the midfield.

His interception, tackling and ball holding skills are exceptional which makes him an asset for both club and country. The Serbian gives the attacking players the luxury to maraud up front with freedom.

What's next?

Manchester United defense this season has looked anything but vulnerable, and if Matic misses the game against Chelsea, it will give Jose Mourinho a major headache in the midfield as there isn't any player of Matic caliber to replace him. He will hope that the Serbian can be ready before the match which is a massive game for Jose Mourinho in the context of the season.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Manchester United Luke Shaw Nemanja Matic Jose Mourinho
Suman Dey
ANALYST
A sports enthusiast and an avid follower of football. Since childhood I was encouraged to play cricket and in no time it became a hobby. Gradually I found interest in other sports also. Football is in my blood and I love the electrifying ambiance that surrounds it. I often watch the pre and post match analysis of a match and try to learn how to analyze a football game. The thing that intrigues me the most is that there are so many things happening behind the scenes that are oblivious to our naked eyes. The technological advancements that has been made are phenomenal. I like analyzing a game from a statistical point of view. Being a data guy myself , I am firm believer of providing insights through facts and data. Though a game is always unpredictable , analyzing it from different dimensions can provide some very interesting conclusions.
Reports: Chelsea to accept €75 million offer for superstar
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United keen on signing two Chelsea stars
RELATED STORY
World Cup winner rejects Manchester United, Pogba makes...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United leading the race to sign...
RELATED STORY
4 signs that indicate Mourinho’s 3rd season syndrome is...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Chelsea to beat Manchester United to sign Lazio...
RELATED STORY
5 players Manchester United could sign on transfer...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United dealt major blow by top...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United open talks with Chelsea for...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Gary Cahill emerges as a shock transfer target...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 9
20 Oct CHE MAN 05:00 PM Chelsea vs Manchester United
20 Oct AFC SOU 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Southampton
20 Oct CAR FUL 07:30 PM Cardiff City vs Fulham
20 Oct MAN BUR 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Burnley
20 Oct NEW BRI 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Brighton & Hove Albion
20 Oct WES TOT 07:30 PM West Ham vs Tottenham
20 Oct WOL WAT 07:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Watford
20 Oct HUD LIV 10:00 PM Huddersfield Town vs Liverpool
21 Oct EVE CRY 08:30 PM Everton vs Crystal Palace
23 Oct ARS LEI 12:30 AM Arsenal vs Leicester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us