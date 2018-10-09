Reports: Manchester United superstar suffers injury on international duty

Matic is doubtful against Chelsea.

What's the story?

The Daily Star reports that Manchester United midfielder, Nemanja Matic is in a race to be fit to play against his former club Chelsea after returning from International duty due to injury.

It would be a hammer blow for Jose Mourinho as left-back Luke Shaw has also reportedly pulled out of England duty because of injury. Manchester United will be facing Chelsea in their first match after the International break and absence of these two could take away any hope of getting something out of the game.

In case you didn't know...

Nemanja Matic joined Manchester United from Chelsea in 2017 after winning the Premier League with the Blues in the previous season. He has won two Premier League titles, one FA Cup and one League Cup with Chelsea. Matic played a total of 191 matches in the Premier League for the Blues scoring seven goals in the process.

The Serbian was one of Jose Mourinho' best players at Manchester United last season playing 41 matches so far for the Red Devils and scoring only a single goal which was the match winner in a thrilling 3-2 win against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in the 2017/18 campaign.

The heart of the matter

Nemanja Matic is Jose Mourinho's pillar in the midfield. The Portuguese regard him highly and needless to say; he is one of Mourinho's favorites. He will always choose the Serbian above anyone else in the squad.

Last season, United had one of the best defensive records in the league in term of the number of goals conceded, and credit should go to Matic for his break of opponent's attack in the midfield.

His interception, tackling and ball holding skills are exceptional which makes him an asset for both club and country. The Serbian gives the attacking players the luxury to maraud up front with freedom.

What's next?

Manchester United defense this season has looked anything but vulnerable, and if Matic misses the game against Chelsea, it will give Jose Mourinho a major headache in the midfield as there isn't any player of Matic caliber to replace him. He will hope that the Serbian can be ready before the match which is a massive game for Jose Mourinho in the context of the season.