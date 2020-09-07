Reports: Manchester United target three more signings after Donny van de Beek coup

With just four weeks left for the transfer window to slam shut, Manchester United are set to ramp up their summer business ahead of the 2020/21 campaign. The Red Devils have only signed one player — Donny van de Beek of AFC Ajax — so far, and have been heavily linked with a move for Bundesliga star Jadon Sancho. The Dutchman joined for a fee believed to be in the region of €40m.

Reports in England have suggested that Manchester United are yet to conduct a majority of their business, and have a list of targets lined up for the ongoing window.

However, some of them could arrive after their Premier League season begins with a fixture against Crystal Palace on the 19th of September.

Manchester United target three more areas after midfield upgrade

Sancho is believed to be United's priority target this summer

As per Manchester Evening News, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly keen on strengthening in the full-back, centre-back, and forward areas of his side. Jadon Sancho is the obvious choice for the forward role as Manchester United have tracked his progress for over two years, and the €120m-rated Englishman is said to be Solskjaer's primary choice.

As for left-back, Sergio Reguilon is tipped to be a realistic target for the English record champions. The Spaniard enjoyed a stellar season with Sevilla, and the on-loan Real Madrid star was voted as the best left-back in LaLiga Santander this year.

With Real Madrid already stocked with players in that area with Marcelo and Ferland Mendy, it is understood that they would like to sell Reguilon this summer.

The 23-year-old, who impressed profoundly against United in the UEFA Europa League semi-final, is set to be available for a fee of €25-30m from Real Madrid. Another option considered by the Red Devils is 21-year-old Ukraine international Vitaliy Mykolenko. The Dynamo Kyiv wonderkid has garnered interest from several European clubs, with United said to be one of them.

Manchester United have been linked with a host of centre-backs including the likes of Dayot Upamecano, Pau Torres, Nathan Ake (who recently joined Manchester City), and many others. However, they are yet to make a concrete attempt to sign any of them, and it remains to be seen which central defender they purchase this summer.

With Odion Ighalo set to depart from Manchester United to return to his Chinese parent club Shanghai Shenhua, they are also on the lookout for another forward, with Moussa Dembele and Josh King tipped as potential targets.

Another option which has been 'floated' by the club as a possibility is on-loan Inter star Ivan Perisic. The Croat was strongly linked with Manchester United two summers ago and has had a fruitful season on loan at Bayern Munich. A potential transfer looks unlikely, though, as Perisic is reportedly set to join the Bavarians on a permanent deal.

Although Solskjaer has already bolstered his midfield with Van de Beek, Manchester United are reportedly in the race for Bayern Munich star Thiago Alcantara. The Spaniard, who is widely expected to join Liverpool, could be a stellar addition to their side.

