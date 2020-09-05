Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Paul Pogba 'waiting' for European club's offer, Red Devils earmark Jadon Sancho alternative, and more — 5th September 2020

After a slow start to their summer business, Manchester United finally announced Ajax star Donny van de Beek as their first summer signing of 2020. With the 2020/21 Premier League season set to begin shortly, the Red Devils have reportedly ramped up their transfer plans and hope to seal the signatures of at least two more players. Their interest in Jadon Sancho is well documented, and Borussia Dortmund are insistent on receiving a figure of £120m.

With reports suggesting that United are working overtime to get more deals across the line in the coming weeks, let's take a look at the latest transfer stories surrounding the Red Devils.

Manchester United identify Jadon Sancho alternative

Mcneil (left) has enjoyed a superb season with Burnley

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have reportedly identified Burnley star Dwight McNeil as a fall-back option should they fail to acquire Sancho. The English winger, who has been in fine form for Burnley this year, was formerly of the Manchester United academy before being released at the age of 14.

McNeil has seen his stock rise significantly after the 2019/20 campaign during which he started all 38 of the Clarets' Premier League fixtures. He is widely regarded as one of the most promising talents on display in England and is also being tracked by the likes of Leicester City and Juventus.

10 - Dwight McNeil (20 years, 92 days) is the youngest player reach 10 Premier League assists since Raheem Sterling (19 years, 335 days) in November 2014. Talent. pic.twitter.com/HUIL4VvX9D — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 22, 2020

The 20-year-old could be available for a fee of £50m, but United are only likely to go in for their former academy player in the event of Sancho failing to move this summer.

Advertisement

Paul Pogba 'waiting' for Juventus offer

Paul Pogba is yet to extend his contract with the Red Devils

Reports from Italy claim that Manchester United star Paul Pogba is still waiting for an offer from Serie A champions Juventus. The Frenchman, formerly of the Bianconeri, has been a subject of interest for the Italians ever since he departed from the club. Tuttosport now claim that Pogba is hopeful of an offer from Juventus in January 2021, if not this summer.

The 27-year-old is set to cost in excess of €100m, making it too costly an operation for Juventus in the current scenario. With just a year left on his current contract, Pogba is yet to commit his future to the Manchester United, although his agent is confident that the World Cup winner will remain at the club. Speaking on Pogba's future, super-agent Mino Raiola explained;

"We are talking about renewal, but calmly, very calmly. Without stress."

AS Roma 'cautiously optimistic' of reaching Smalling deal

Serie A outfit Roma are optimistic of signing Chris Smalling from Manchester United this summer, as per reports in Italy. The Englishman spent the entirety of the 2019/20 campaign on loan in Rome and has impressed thoroughly with his displays. The 30-year-old has earned widespread praise for his rejuvenated performances in Italy.

2 - Chris #Smalling is the first english player to score at least 2 goals in the same Serie A campaign since David Beckham (2008/09 for AC Milan). Lord. #RomaBrescia pic.twitter.com/bFw2fL86Ef — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) November 24, 2019

Manchester United are hopeful of bagging a fee of €20m for their loan star, while the Giallorossi are said to be ready to offer €12m for Smalling. Now, Corriere Dello Sport [via SportsWitness] claim that Ed Woodward and co have been negotiating with Roma for a few days now as the Italians' manager Paulo Fonseca is keen on retaining the English star.

It is also understood that Smalling is keen on a return to the Italian capital after a successful season in Serie A, which could perhaps help accelerate the deal further.

Jose Mourinho attempts to hijack Manchester United's Reguilon deal

Reguilon (right) has been one of LaLiga's best left-backs

Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has personally called Real Madrid left-back Sergio Reguilon to convince him over a move to North London, as per reports in Spain. The Spaniard has been arguably the most impressive left-back in LaLiga Santander last season and has been on the radar of several clubs this summer.

Manchester United have been offered the chance to sign Reguilon as per Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, and several Spanish sources have claimed that the 23-year-old is set for an Old Trafford move. However, a Mourinho-led Tottenham Hotspur are also in the market for a left full-back and could provide the Red Devils with fierce competition for the La Fabrica product.

Reguilon has been offered to Man Utd. Let’s see 👌🏻 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 5, 2020

Reguilon is expected to cost in the region of €25-30m, but it is unclear whether Real Madrid would be willing to part ways with him without a buy-back clause.

Also read: Manchester United and Liverpool set to battle for LaLiga star Diego Carlos