Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Reports: Manchester United to join the race for Arsenal superstar

Siddhant Lazar
ANALYST
Rumors
2.64K   //    20 Aug 2018, 11:58 IST

Arsenal v Paris Saint Germain - International Champions Cup 2018
The End of his Arsenal career?

What’s the Rumor:

With the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid and even PSG, at one stage, pining after Paul Pogba, it seems like Manchester United needs a replacement. But there are few players in the world who could replace the world-class Frenchman especially given the economy of today’s transfer market.

That is exactly why Jose Mourinho has shortlisted a potentially cheaper alternative amid serious rumours linking the World Cup winner with a move away. According to reports from the Mirror, the Red Devils are reportedly keeping an eye on Arsenal star Aaron Ramsey’s contract situation.

The report further adds that the 27-year-old is on the ropes about signing a new deal, but wants a considerable pay increase if he is to stay at the Emirates Stadium.

In case you didn't know...

Aaron Ramsey is among Arsenal’s best players and easily their second best midfielder but only has a year left on his current deal with the North London side. To make things even worse, Ramsey was at his very best last season despite the Gunners finishing 6th.

The 27-year-old went on to score 11 goals and record a further 12 assists, his best return since the 2013/14 season.

The heart of the matter

Since his arrival in the Premier League in 2008, Aaron Ramsey has slowly become a crucial part of Arsenal’s squad and is among the best midfielders in England’s top tier. However, injury and form issues have been the Welshman’s downfall and after last season’s performance, he's got a lot of eyes on him.

The likes of Barcelona, Chelsea, Liverpool and now Manchester United are all waiting and watching to see what will happen next with his negotiations with Arsenal. The Welshman is nearing yet another Alexis Sanchez situation for Arsenal and has less than a year left on his current deal with the North London side, but this simply makes things easier for his suitors.

Rumour rating/probability: 5/10

As of right now, Ramsey hasn’t shown any sign of wanting to leave the club and Arsenal are highly unlikely to sell one of their best stars.

However, given that Manchester United’s war-chest hasn’t been used too much in the summer window and Paul Pogba’s “will he, won’t he” situation, things could certainly get interesting in the January transfer window.

What's next?

The Premier League’s transfer window slammed shut on the 9th of August before the league season started which means that, as of right now, no move can be made. But with Barcelona still on the hunt, Arsenal better make sure that they tie the 27-year-old to a long deal, as the lure of Old Trafford is simply too much for a few players.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Manchester United Aaron Ramsey Paul Pogba Arsenal Transfer News Manchester United Transfer News
Siddhant Lazar
ANALYST
Reports: Manchester United & Arsenal eye Serie A superstar
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United superstar desperate to join FC...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Manchester United won against Arsenal
RELATED STORY
3 memorable Manchester United victories over Arsenal 
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 6 things we learned from matchday...
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Manchester United to offer...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United's top 5 Transfer Signings in the last...
RELATED STORY
Premier League Transfer News: Arsenal want La Liga...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United enter the race to sign £120...
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Manchester United to swap...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 3
25 Aug WOL MAN 05:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City
25 Aug AFC EVE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Everton
25 Aug ARS WES 07:30 PM Arsenal vs West Ham
25 Aug HUD CAR 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Cardiff City
25 Aug SOU LEI 07:30 PM Southampton vs Leicester City
25 Aug LIV BRI 10:00 PM Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion
26 Aug WAT CRY 06:00 PM Watford vs Crystal Palace
26 Aug FUL BUR 08:30 PM Fulham vs Burnley
26 Aug NEW CHE 08:30 PM Newcastle vs Chelsea
28 Aug MAN TOT 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us