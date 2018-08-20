Reports: Manchester United to join the race for Arsenal superstar

Siddhant Lazar FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 2.64K // 20 Aug 2018, 11:58 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The End of his Arsenal career?

What’s the Rumor:

With the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid and even PSG, at one stage, pining after Paul Pogba, it seems like Manchester United needs a replacement. But there are few players in the world who could replace the world-class Frenchman especially given the economy of today’s transfer market.

That is exactly why Jose Mourinho has shortlisted a potentially cheaper alternative amid serious rumours linking the World Cup winner with a move away. According to reports from the Mirror, the Red Devils are reportedly keeping an eye on Arsenal star Aaron Ramsey’s contract situation.

The report further adds that the 27-year-old is on the ropes about signing a new deal, but wants a considerable pay increase if he is to stay at the Emirates Stadium.

In case you didn't know...

Aaron Ramsey is among Arsenal’s best players and easily their second best midfielder but only has a year left on his current deal with the North London side. To make things even worse, Ramsey was at his very best last season despite the Gunners finishing 6th.

The 27-year-old went on to score 11 goals and record a further 12 assists, his best return since the 2013/14 season.

The heart of the matter

Since his arrival in the Premier League in 2008, Aaron Ramsey has slowly become a crucial part of Arsenal’s squad and is among the best midfielders in England’s top tier. However, injury and form issues have been the Welshman’s downfall and after last season’s performance, he's got a lot of eyes on him.

The likes of Barcelona, Chelsea, Liverpool and now Manchester United are all waiting and watching to see what will happen next with his negotiations with Arsenal. The Welshman is nearing yet another Alexis Sanchez situation for Arsenal and has less than a year left on his current deal with the North London side, but this simply makes things easier for his suitors.

Rumour rating/probability: 5/10

As of right now, Ramsey hasn’t shown any sign of wanting to leave the club and Arsenal are highly unlikely to sell one of their best stars.

However, given that Manchester United’s war-chest hasn’t been used too much in the summer window and Paul Pogba’s “will he, won’t he” situation, things could certainly get interesting in the January transfer window.

What's next?

The Premier League’s transfer window slammed shut on the 9th of August before the league season started which means that, as of right now, no move can be made. But with Barcelona still on the hunt, Arsenal better make sure that they tie the 27-year-old to a long deal, as the lure of Old Trafford is simply too much for a few players.