Reports: Manchester United to loan out highly rated 20-year-old

He will be a very shrewd signing for Championship side Leeds.

Cameron Borthwick-Jackson with his Manchester United team-mates

What's the story?

Manchester United are set to loan out youngster Cameron Borthwick-Jackson to Championship side Leeds, according to ESPN. The young defender, who broke into the United first team as an 18-year-old under Louis van Gaal, has been reportedly name-checked by new Leeds coach Thomas Christiansen.

In case you didn't know...

Borthwick-Jackson, who was one of many to have been given the opportunity by former Manchester United boss van Gaal, made a real impression with his matured performances at left back, ultimately going on to make 14 appearances for the first team that season.

He went on to pick up the U21 Player of the Year award and sign a new contract with the club. He was loaned out to Wolves last season, but failed to make a good impression and saw very little game time. However, he eventually came back to Old Trafford but could not officially participate in games as his loan spell wasn't terminated.

The heart of the matter

It is unclear whether Jose Mourinho rates the 20-year-old defender, given he wasn't involved in Manchester United's pre-season tour to America. However, it is understood that the academy graduate is highly rated within the club.

It seems that youngster Demetri Mitchell, who made his debut in the last season, has stolen a march on his compatriot as one who could break through from the academy. Given Cameron is over 6 ft 2 inches, it will be quite the surprise if Jose doesn't fancy the youngster.

What's next?

Leeds will undoubtedly have a very good player on their hands, and given their season under Gary Monk last time around, the Whites would like to kick on and gain promotion this season. A young left-back who is an excellent crosser of the ball will not harm their prospects.

For Manchester United, letting Cameron leave does make a lot of sense because it does seem he would struggle to get game time given the options available to the Portuguese boss. Luke Shaw, who is incidentally just a year older than Cameron, is touted to make the left back place his own this upcoming season.

Author's take

It is undoubtedly a shrewd buy for Leeds, but for Mourinho and Manchester United, the move might invite a few murmurs from their hardcore fans. Mourinho, despite his insistence, doesn't have the best record at bringing through youngsters, but to be fair to him, he has given opportunities to a select few this pre-season.

Whether it is because it is 'just pre-season', we will have to wait and find out.