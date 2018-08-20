Reports: Manchester United to raid Arsenal for midfield ace following Brighton defeat

Will Man United shop at the Emirates again in January?

Manchester United are already looking ahead to the January transfer window following their shock 3-2 defeat to Brighton on Sunday with Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey top of their wish list according to reports from the Sun.

The 27-year-old Welshman has only 11 months remaining on his current contract at the Emirates and is yet to sign a new deal with talks stalling over the past few months. Ramsey is understood to want a large increase on his current £110,000-per-week deal due to his bigger role in the Arsenal XI over recent months.

Manchester United and Chelsea have both shown interest in the midfielder this summer, but it is the Red Devils who are favourites to land his signature should his contract continue to run down. Under FIFA rules, Ramsey can begin discussing terms with other clubs in January when his contract has less than six months remaining.

United has shopped at the Emirates frequently over recent years much to the anger and frustration of Arsenal fans. They signed Robin Van Persie before Sir Alex Ferguson's last season in charge and in January of this year captured the signature of Alexis Sanchez in a swap deal for Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

At the time, Sanchez was in a similar position to Ramsey with just six months left on his contract with the Gunners in January. Rather than lose him on a free transfer at the end of the season, Arsenal accepted United's swap offer and allowed the Chilean to move in January.

Man United has shown interest in Aaron Ramsey over the past few months and it is certainly possible that the Red Devils could make a move for the Welshman's service if his contract situation isn't resolved by the New Year. However, they may face competition from Chelsea for the 27-year-old's signature.

Depending on how contract negotiations progress over the next few months, Manchester United could steal a second Arsenal player for a knockdown price in consecutive years. The potential addition of Ramsey to the Red Devils squad would likely spell the end for Ander Herrera unless Paul Pogba's much-touted move away from Old Trafford came to fruition.