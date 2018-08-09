Reports: Manchester United to secure a stunning loan deal before transfer deadline

Wigan Athletic v Manchester United - Pre Season Friendly

What's the story?

Manchester United are currently trying their level best to get their mitts on a top-notch central defender, which explains why Jose Mourinho has been closely linked with Tottenham's Toby Alderweireld, Leicester City's Harry Maguire and Barcelona's Yerry Mina.

Nevertheless, no such deal has been clinched yet. However, according to Sky Sports News’ Kaveh Solheko, the Red Devils are trying to secure the services of Bayern Munich's Jerome Boateng on a loan deal.

The source states: "Manchester United want Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng on loan deal. Determined not to pay over the odds in the current market. Leicester saying Harry Maguire not for sale."

In case you didn't know...

Jerome Boateng hinted at a potential exit from Allianz Arena back in May when the 29-year-old said:

“I’m now at an age where you think again about a transfer abroad.

“[But you have to see] which country and which club come into consideration at all, what interests you and what’s important to you.

“It’s very hard to leave Bayern.

“A decision to leave would have nothing to do with the notion that I don’t feel good here."

The heart of the matter

Lately, BBC Sport journalist Simon Stone also tweeted with regard to Boateng deal:

"Was told earlier today that @ManUtd highly unlikely to get Jerome Boateng but since been told player still keen if he feels Utd really want him.

“Jose thinks it can be done. Were talking loan. Bayern wanted straight sale.”

As such, Manchester United appear to be in pole position to pull off this marquee signing.

Rumour probability/rating: 7/10

A number of reliable news outlets have confirmed Manchester United's interest in Jerome Boateng.

Video:

What's next?

The Premier League transfer window will close later today, which means Manchester United will have to make haste in order to get the deal over the line.