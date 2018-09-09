Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Reports: Manchester United to swap Paul Pogba for Serie A superstar

Muhammad Saad
ANALYST
News
2.07K   //    09 Sep 2018, 21:22 IST

FC Dynamo Kyiv v Chelsea FC - UEFA Champions League
Shrewd move by Manchester United?

What's the rumour?

As per the Italian outlet Calciomercato, Manchester United are considering using the interest of Juventus in Paul Pogba to launch their own move for Paulo Dybala.

If the aforementioned report is to be believed, the Red Devils could let the wantaway France international leave in January if it means them raising enough funds to sign Paulo Dybala. The report further states that the Argentine's potential arrival at Old Trafford could see Anthony Martial sold.

In case you didn't know...

Barcelona had hoped to sign Paul Pogba this past summer but Manchester United were highly reluctant to let go of their star player, particularly following a tame transfer window. However, uncertainty still continues to loom over his future as several reports have emerged that claim the 25-year-old is not currently on good terms with Jose Mourinho.

The heart of the matter

Paulo Dybala has been on the books of Juventus since joining from Palermo in 2015 and has enjoyed a stellar career with the Old Lady so far. Nevertheless, this season, he has got off to a tough start having started just 1 of Juve’s 3 league outings, for a total of just 100 minutes on the pitch.

Needless to say, there is cut-throat competition for attacking places in Massimiliano Allegri’s side with Cristiano Ronaldo, Mario Mandzukic, Douglas Costa, Juan Cuadrado and Federico Bernardeschi all vying for a starting spot. Consequently, Dybala might feel the need of a change of scenery.

As for Paul Pogba, he recently told Telefoot:

To speak about a transfer... I am under contract.
There have always been little things with the coach, our relationship is still the same, manager-player.
We have common objectives, which are to win. There will always be rumours.

Rumour probability/rating: 5/10

Even though the idea of a swap deal seems far-fetched, the circumstantial evidence makes it a plausible option for all the parties involved.

Video


What's next?

Any progress with regard to this topic will only be made once the transfer window opens in January next year.



Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Juventus FC Football Paul Pogba Paulo Dybala EPL Transfer News Manchester United Transfer News Juventus Transfer News
Muhammad Saad
ANALYST
"Sport has the power to change the world…it has the power to inspire. It has the power to unite people in a way that little else does. It speaks to youth in a language they understand. Sport can create hope where once there was only despair. It is more powerful than government in breaking down racial barriers."
Reports: Manchester United superstar wants to leave the...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United star wants to push through a...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United superstar set to join Juventus...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United talisman wants to play under...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Juventus offer star midfielder and cash in...
RELATED STORY
Summing up the Paul Pogba to Juventus rumours 
RELATED STORY
Reports: Barcelona and Juventus on high alert as Pogba...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Updates : Brazil's future and PSG star...
RELATED STORY
Do Manchester United really need Cristiano Ronaldo back?
RELATED STORY
3 Manchester United players who need to prove themselves...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 5
15 Sep TOT LIV 05:00 PM Tottenham vs Liverpool
15 Sep AFC LEI 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Leicester City
15 Sep CHE CAR 07:30 PM Chelsea vs Cardiff City
15 Sep HUD CRY 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace
15 Sep MAN FUL 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Fulham
15 Sep NEW ARS 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
15 Sep WAT MAN 10:00 PM Watford vs Manchester United
16 Sep WOL BUR 06:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley
16 Sep EVE WES 08:30 PM Everton vs West Ham
18 Sep SOU BRI 12:30 AM Southampton vs Brighton & Hove Albion
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us