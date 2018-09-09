Reports: Manchester United to swap Paul Pogba for Serie A superstar

Shrewd move by Manchester United?

What's the rumour?

As per the Italian outlet Calciomercato, Manchester United are considering using the interest of Juventus in Paul Pogba to launch their own move for Paulo Dybala.

If the aforementioned report is to be believed, the Red Devils could let the wantaway France international leave in January if it means them raising enough funds to sign Paulo Dybala. The report further states that the Argentine's potential arrival at Old Trafford could see Anthony Martial sold.

In case you didn't know...

Barcelona had hoped to sign Paul Pogba this past summer but Manchester United were highly reluctant to let go of their star player, particularly following a tame transfer window. However, uncertainty still continues to loom over his future as several reports have emerged that claim the 25-year-old is not currently on good terms with Jose Mourinho.

The heart of the matter

Paulo Dybala has been on the books of Juventus since joining from Palermo in 2015 and has enjoyed a stellar career with the Old Lady so far. Nevertheless, this season, he has got off to a tough start having started just 1 of Juve’s 3 league outings, for a total of just 100 minutes on the pitch.

Needless to say, there is cut-throat competition for attacking places in Massimiliano Allegri’s side with Cristiano Ronaldo, Mario Mandzukic, Douglas Costa, Juan Cuadrado and Federico Bernardeschi all vying for a starting spot. Consequently, Dybala might feel the need of a change of scenery.

As for Paul Pogba, he recently told Telefoot:

To speak about a transfer... I am under contract.

There have always been little things with the coach, our relationship is still the same, manager-player.

We have common objectives, which are to win. There will always be rumours.

Rumour probability/rating: 5/10

Even though the idea of a swap deal seems far-fetched, the circumstantial evidence makes it a plausible option for all the parties involved.

What's next?

Any progress with regard to this topic will only be made once the transfer window opens in January next year.