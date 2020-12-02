Reports: Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea interested in Brighton defender Ben White

According to Sky Sports, Brighton & Hove Albion defender Ben White has attracted interest from Premier League giants Manchester United, Chelsea, and Tottenham Hotspur.

Ben White is a product of the Brighton & Hove Albion youth academy and made his debut for the club in 2016. He then spent three seasons on loan at various clubs in the lower divisions of English football.

The 23-year-old rose to prominence during his loan spell with Leeds United last season. He played in all 46 league games as Leeds were promoted to the Premier League.

Ben White won the EFL Championship's Best Young Player award, as voted by Sky Sports readers. Following the conclusion of his loan, he won Leeds' Young Player of the Season award and the Yorkshire Evening Post award for Player of the 2019-20 campaign.

He was heavily linked with a return to Leeds United last summer, with Marcelo Bielsa keen on signing the defender on a permanent basis.

Manchester United 'among Premier League clubs monitoring' Brighton centre-back Ben White #mufc https://t.co/nCOT2AsnnL — Man United News (@ManUtdMEN) December 1, 2020

Brighton defender Ben White attracts attention of Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea

Ben White has now established himself as a regular in the heart of Brighton's defense. While the Seagulls' results have been underwhelming, White has been a standout performer for the club. His performances have now attracted the attention of Manchester United, Chelsea, and Tottenham Hotspur.

Manchester United endured a poor start to their Premier League campaign, losing three of their opening four fixtures at Old Trafford. The Red Devils are now enjoying a mini-resurgence, having won all of their last three games in the Premier League.

Manchester United are, however, keen to address their issues, which lie in the heart of their defense. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will reportedly make the signing of a quality defender a top priority in January.

Chelsea are also keen to sign another top-quality defender. The Blues' defense has been rock solid in recent weeks, with the London side conceding just 2 goals in their last nine games in all competitions.

Man United, Chelsea & Tottenham are among the clubs reportedly considering a move for Brighton defender Ben White.The 23-year-old centre-back has been an ever-present 4 the Seagulls since returning to the club in the summer following his successful loan spell at Leeds last season pic.twitter.com/gGlV9kRgkz — Frank Khalid (@FrankKhalidUK) December 1, 2020

Frank Lampard is, however, keen on signing another top-quality defender as the likes of Antonio Rudiger and Fikayo Tomori continue to be linked with moves away from the club.

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur are also believed to be eyeing a move for Ben White, despite signing Joe Rodon on Deadline Day.

Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea will be hard-pressed to prise Ben White away from Brighton in January as the Seagulls face a tight relegation battle this season. Brighton boss Graham Potter will not entertain the idea of losing his star player in the winter transfer window.