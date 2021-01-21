Reports: Manchester United want to sign Christian Eriksen on a loan deal 

Manchester United have reportedly enquired about the possibility of signing Inter Milan's Christian Eriksen on loan till the end of the season. Eriksen has fallen out of favour under Antonio Conte at Inter and is looking to secure a move away from the club this month.

Inter Milan signed Christian Eriksen from Tottenham in January last year for a reported fee of around £17 million. However, the Dane has found it hard to adapt to life in the Serie A and is now seeking a move away from Italy.

According to Duncan Castles, Inter Milan are now considering Manchester United's 6-month loan offer for Christian Eriksen. The Italian side would prefer to sell the midfielder this month but would not be opposed to letting the Dane go out on loan.

Eriksen is likely to fancy a move back to the Premier League, with London clubs Tottenham and Arsenal said to be interested in securing the midfielder's signature.

Ole Gunnar Solskjær is quite keen on the idea of signing Christian Eriksen on loan until the end of the season as he is looking for a creative central midfielder to assist in Manchester United’s challenge for the Premier League title. #MUFC [@garbosj, @TransferPodcast] — F_Manchester United_ P🔴⚫ (@Eldin30816481) January 19, 2021

Eriksen made 14 appearances for Inter Milan this season but has failed to register a single goal or assist for the club. Antonio Conte has reportedly lost faith in the Dane and it would seem like parting ways would benefit all parties involved.

Eriksen originally left Tottenham in a bid to further his career at Inter Milan, but that move can now be considered a complete failure. The 28-year-old will hope to revive his career by securing a move away from Italy before the transfer window closes.

Manchester United target Christian Eriksen has Premier League experience

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will hope his side can continue their great run of form.

Manchester United currently sit on top of the Premier League table and have been in stellar form under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this season. The Red Devils came back from 1-0 down to beat Fulham 2-1 last night, with Paul Pogba scoring United's winner.

Manchester United are two points ahead of second-placed Manchester City, but their rivals do have a game in hand. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will hope that his side can continue this run of form as they march on towards the Premier League title.

The United manager will also be wary that an injury to one of his key players could derail Manchester United's title bid this season. Hence, bringing in Eriksen on a short-term loan deal would make sense in terms of squad depth.

The former Tottenham player has proved himself in the Premier League and can deputise for Manchester United's talisman Bruno Fernandes if the Portuguese maestro does get injured.