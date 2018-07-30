Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Reports: Manchester United keen on signing two Chelsea stars

Sripad
SENIOR ANALYST
Rumors
4.53K   //    30 Jul 2018, 10:47 IST

Chelsea v Manchester United - The Emirates FA Cup Final
Chelsea v Manchester United - The Emirates FA Cup Final

What’s the rumour?

Manchester United are looking to sign Willian and Gary Cahill this summer as per Daily Express. The English publication have reported that Jose Mourinho is extremely keen on the duo and the club is working on a deal.

Reports suggest that Manchester United have already agreed a £66 million deal for Willian and are now working on a deal to sign Gary Cahill. Mourinho is a big fan of both the players are is said to be pushing Ed Woodward to get the deal done.

In case you didn’t know...

Mourinho signed Willian from the jaws of Tottenham during his second stint at Chelsea. The manager reportedly rang up the Brazilian after his medical at Spurs and convinced him to join The Blues.

“That's the danger of medicals before contracts but, at the same time, if the contract and the medical after sometimes you can have a problem before signing a player so you have to do the medical before,” Mourinho said.

The heart of the matter

Mourinho wants to add more players this summer and is trying his best to convince the board to get him the players he is pleading for. they have already signed Fred and Diogo Dalot but the manager is keen on getting a right-winger and a centre-back.

United have also been linked with Harry Maguire and Ante Rebić but the former Chelsea manager is looking to get two of his former players as he 'trusts' them. He believes that they will be perfect for the team and wants them signed as soon as possible.

Rumour probability: 5/10

Willian to Manchester United has been doing rounds since last summer but nothing has materialized. Gary Cahill rumours a fresh and it's a surprise to all.

Video

What’s next?

Chelsea have a big decision to make. They are linked with Pulisic and Daniele Rugani, so they might be looking to get those deals done before they accept Manchester United's offer. Maurizio Sarri has said that he is looking to keep Willian but hasn't spoken about Gary Cahill.

Visit our Manchester United Transfer News page for all the latest Manchester United transfer rumours, updates and confirmed Manchester United Transfers.

Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Manchester United Gary Cahill Willian Borges da Silva EPL Transfer News Chelsea Transfer News Manchester United Transfer News
Sripad
SENIOR ANALYST
Football, Cricket and WWE enthusiast.
