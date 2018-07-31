Reports: Manchester United dealt major blow by top transfer target

Mourinho will not be happy to hear about this

What's the story?

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has been keen on bringing Willian to Old Trafford and looked to have really made inroads but now, speaking to Globo Esporte, the Brazilian has said that he has no plans of leaving Stamford Bridge before the window closes on the 9th of August.

In case you didn't know...

Manchester United have been without an out-and-out right winger for a really long time now. As a result, they had identified Chelsea's Willian as the right man for the job. Earlier reports had suggested that Manchester United are close to agreeing a deal with the 29-year-old who will turn 30 on the day the transfer window closes.

Barcelona had made 3 bids for Willian but they did not meet Chelsea's valuation of the Brazilian and ended up signing Malcom from Bordeaux instead.

The heart of the matter

Willian is now seemingly focussed on linking up with new gaffer Maurizio Sarri.

Willian spoke to Globo Esporte and revealed,

“[Leaving?] No, I’m back to England. I’m very happy at Chelsea.

“I’m very happy living in London.

Maurizio Sarri will be happy to hear this news as a number of his high-profile stars are heavily linked with moves away from London. Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois continue to be linked with Real Madrid.

Courtois has also entered the last year of his contract.

With Willian ruling out a move, Manchester United will have to look elsewhere and things are starting to look grim for the Red Devils who have had an uncharacteristically quiet transfer window. Their only high-profile signing has been Fred from Shakhtar Donetsk.

Mourinho has cut a frustrated figure and with the transfer window closing in 9 days, United will have to pull a rabbit out of the hat if they are to find a solution for their right-wing problem.

What's next?

It's not that transfers haven't happened after the players have ruled them out. But Willian seems willing to stay at Chelsea and take up the challenge that Sarri has to offer. United will have to look elsewhere.