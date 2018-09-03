Reports: Real Madrid star "desperate" for January move to Juventus

Marcelo is desperate to follow Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus

What's the story?

Real Madrid star, Marcelo is desperate to link up with his longtime friend, Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus and is reportedly seeking a move to Turin at the "earliest opportunity" according to reports from Spain via the Daily Mirror.

The report also states that Juventus are willing to allow Alex Sandro to leave in January in order to make room in the squad for the Brazilian defender.

In case you didn't know...

Marcelo joined Real Madrid in 2007 from his boyhood club, Fluminense and has enjoyed incredible success at the Bernebeau. During his 11 years in Madrid, he has won four LaLiga titles, four Champions League titles, three Club World Cups, and a host of other team and personal awards.

The 30-year-old joined Los Blancos two years before Cristiano Ronaldo arrived for a then world record fee and over the past nine years, both players have become very close friends on and off the pitch. Both Marcelo and Cristiano Ronaldo have had subdued starts to the season, perhaps indicating they are missing each other's presence on the field.

The heart of the matter

Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Juventus came as somewhat of a surprise over the summer with the Portuguese star having to try and quickly adapt to new surroundings in Italy. His struggles over the first few games have led to slight criticism that he hasn't got off to the flying start expected and the potential arrival of Marcelo could ease the superstar's current woes in Turin.

Ronaldo's agent, Jorge Mendes, had previously represented Marcelo and adds weight to rumours that they could link up again in Italy. Furthermore, Marcelo's relationship with new Real Madrid manager, Julen Lopetegui has been described as rocky and could be the platform for the 30-year-old Brazilian to push through a move to Turin.

Rumour Rating: 7/10

There are many factors at play which make this transfer a possibility. Should Marcelo push for a January move, we could see Alex Sandro going in the other direction in a possible swap deal.

What's next?

It is extremely likely that Cristiano Ronaldo's performances at Juventus will pick up sooner rather than later. Regardless, if the Old Lady can bring in Marcelo, who has a wonderful connection with the superstar in linking up play and creating chances, they will look unstoppable in Serie A.