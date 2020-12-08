Arsenal are reportedly considering sacking manager Mikel Arteta. According to bookmakers Betfair, the club's board and owner Stan Kroenke have already decided to target former Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri to replace the Spaniard at the Emirates Stadium.

Arteta was appointed the head coach of Arsenal in December 2019, signing a deal until 2023. The Spaniard has a difficult start to life as Arsenal boss, leading the club to an eighth-place finish in the Premier League last season.

The Gunners ended the season on a high by beating Chelsea 2-1 in the FA Cup final. Arsenal's impressive victories over Manchester City in the semi-finals, and Chelsea in the final of the FA Cup, gave Arsenal fans hope for a brighter future.

The positive mood around Arsenal improved after the club beat Liverpool 5–4 on penalties in the FA Community Shield. Arsenal's second trophy under Mikel Arteta led many to believe that the Spanish tactician was the right man for the job, and would be able to lead the team into a new era.

Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke has reportedly had talks with Massimiliano Allegri to replace Mikel Arteta

Arteta performed well in his first transfer window as Arsenal manager, signing the likes of Willian, Gabriel Magalhaes and Thomas Partey.

However, the mood at Arsenal has changed in recent weeks. The North London club have lost six of their opening eleven Premier League games this season. Their latest loss against arch-rivals Tottenham in the North London derby has made the Arsenal board re-consider Mikel Arteta's position at the club.

Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke has reportedly been in talks with former Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri to take over at the Emirates. At Juventus, Allegri won four consecutive domestic doubles between 2015 and 2018, the only coach to achieve this feat in the top five European leagues.

Allegri has not worked in football since leaving Juventus in 2019 and is reportedly keen to return to the sport in the near future.

PSG boss Thomas Tuchel and Arsenal legends Thierry Henry, and Patrick Vieira have also been linked with the Arsenal job. However, an experienced manager like Allegri is required as the club have been unstable on and off the pitch since the departure of Arsene Wenger in 2018.