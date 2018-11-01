×
Reports: Maurizio Sarri identifies ex-Liverpool flop as the new signing for Chelsea

Yash Sharma
ANALYST
Rumors
769   //    01 Nov 2018, 12:15 IST

Sarri is planning to sign an ex-Liverpool flop in the coming window.
Sarri is planning to sign an ex-Liverpool flop in the coming window.

What’s the rumour?

According to the Italian outlet, CalcioMercato, Chelsea are in contact with Spanish midfielder, Suso, for a potential January move. Maurizio Sarri has identified the 24-year-old as a perfect player for his in-form Chelsea side.

According to the reports, AC Milan are considering to increase the release clause of their star amidst the interest from many top European clubs including Atletico Madrid and Chelsea. Currently, Suso’s release clause is set at €38 million.

The Blues are already in contact with the Spaniard’s agent, Alessandro Lucci, who happens to be the agent of Zappacosta as well.

In case you didn’t know…

The 24-year-old Spaniard has already played in England for Liverpool. However, he ultimately failed to impress the Reds and has marked his name as a flop in their history as he played just 21 times for the first team in 2.5 years.

However, following his move to AC Milan in January 2015, the Spaniard has developed himself a lot and has been in a prolific form recently. Suso has scored 3 goals and assisted 7 times in just 11 appearances, the most in top 5 European leagues, for Milan, this season.

The heart of the matter

Amidst the speculation over Eden Hazard’s and Willian’s future at Stamford Bridge, Maurizio Sarri has already begun his pursuit to further strengthen his squad. Jorginho, Kante and Kovacic are doing well for the Blues in the midfield area. However, Suso’s arrival in the team would be a great addition who can play as a central midfielder and a right winger as well.

It remains to see whether Kovacic will stay put in Chelsea or return to his former club, Real Madrid, who are currently in crisis on the pitch.

In order to land the Spaniard in Stamford Bridge, Chelsea might have to spend a fee around 55 million Euros.

Rumor probability: 6/10

Considering his current form, Chelsea would try their best to bring the midfielder home. However, it remains to see whether the Spaniard chooses to rejoin the EPL or continue to shine in the Serie A.

Video

What’s next?

Chelsea would love to continue their unbeaten start to the EPL season. It’s a fierce battle between Klopp, Sarri and Pep Guardiola for this year’s EPL title. Only time will tell which club emerges on the top at the end of the season.

Yash Sharma
ANALYST
Football is a blessing from God.
