Manchester United are yet to submit a contract extension offer to Paul Pogba's agent Mino Riola, according to Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano. Pogba's current deal with United ends in 2021, with the club the option to extend it for an additional year.

Pogba has been impressive for the Red Devils since his return to the team following the knee injury which kept him out for the majority of the current season.

ESPN sources previously reported that the France international is keen to extend his contract with United.

Paul Pogba set to be offered a new contract with Manchester United

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær is understandably keen to keep Paul Pogba at Old Trafford, with the Frenchmen recapturing his best form for the Red Devils since the restart.

The World Cup winner has played a part in all games since the restart and has impressed in a withdrawn role alongside Nemanja Matic.

Paul Pogba has been in impressive form for Manchester United in the Premier League

Speaking about Pogba's contract situation earlier in the season, the Manchester United manager confirmed that the Red Devils would love to retain their star man.

"Of course we want to keep the best players around the club and hopefully we can do something".

"We want to build a squad for the future. We have secured one at the start (Scott McTominay) and another who is really experienced (Nemanja Matic).

"But we also need players in the mid-range group. Since Paul has come back, he's looking better and better. He's enjoying his football so let's see where it takes us"

Manchester United currently fifth on the Premier League table and are only behind Leicester City on goal difference. The record-English champions have been impressive since the restart, winning six times and drawing just two games in the top-flight.

Pogba has been one of the main reasons for their upturn in form, having forged an impressive partnership with January signing Bruno Fernandes. With the Old Trafford side looking to challenge Liverpool and Manchester City in the upcoming Premier League season, they will look to keep the £89 million man beyond his current contract.

Manchester United have benefitted from the lack of interest in the 27-year-old due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will look to make use of the current situation to keep him at the club.

