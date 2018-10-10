×
Reports: Monaco looking to appoint Thierry Henry as their next manager

Ameya Vaidya
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Rumors
16   //    10 Oct 2018, 09:22 IST

TechCrunch Disrupt London 2015 - Day 1

What's the rumour?

According to ESPN, AS Monaco are on the verge of naming former Arsenal and French striker Thierry Henry as their new manager as Leonardo Jardim's job is under scrutiny with the latter likely to be sacked soon.

Henry, who is the assistant to Roberto Martinez for the Belgium National team will have tp step down from that position if he is going to agree the Monaco hierarchy's offer to become their manager.

In case you didn't know...

There have been many speculations regarding the club Henry will manage in the future. They were also reports of top clubs in Europe looking to persuade him to manage their respective sides. With this report, this speculation will now certainly come to an end as Henry has decided to return to his home and manage a top side in Ligue 1.

The heart of the matter

Thierry Henry has been a successful deputy to Roberto Martinez at Belgium. He has played a crucial part in helping Belgium finish in the 3rd place at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. Many senior Belgium players such as Eden Hazard, Lukaku, De Bruyne have improved under his watchful eyes. Hence, he has played a crucial part in making Belgium one of the best international teams on this planet.

Monaco have started this season terribly as they are without a win in 10 games and hence lie in 18th place in Ligue 1. They certainly need some inspiration from someone otherwise one of the formidable sides in France will, unfortunately, be staring at relegation at the end of this season.

Hence, Monaco have seemingly decided to replace the current coach Leonardo Jardim with Thierry Henry to solve their current situation.

Rumour Rating: 6/10

ESPN is a reliable source and hence there is no need to doubt this report. Monaco certainly need some inspiration to turn their season around and hence they might feel that Thierry Henry could be the best person for the job.

What's next?

Monaco have accumulated only 6 points from the 9 games played so far and have lost 5 of their last 7 games. They need to turn things around quickly.

