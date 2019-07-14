Reports: Napoli request Real Madrid to lower James asking price

Colombia v Chile: Quarterfinal - Copa America Brazil 2019

What’s the rumour?

James Rodriguez' future at Real Madrid is still up in the air. The Colombian playmaker is currently being courted by Napoli after his two-year loan spell at Bayern came to an end.

However, the Italian club are not too pleased by Real Madrid's asking price and have requested them to reassess it so they can afford the midfielder, reports Sky Sports Italy.

In case you didn't know...

After his exploits at 2014 World Cup caught the eye of several high-profile clubs, Real Madrid's then-manager Carlo Ancelotti managed to secure his services. Having spent three seasons at the Santiago Bernabeu, the 28-year-old was then loaned out to Bayern Munich on a two-year-long deal.

After the deal ended, Bayern announced in June 2019 that they were not going to buy James and that he would be free to return to Real Madrid.

The heart of the matter...

James Rodriguez doesn't form a significant part of Zidane's plans at Real Madrid and is expected to seek pastures new. Napoli are presently the front runners in the race for his signature as Carlo Ancelotti eye a reunion with him.

Nevertheless, the club president Aurelio de Laurentiis has asked Los Blancos to lower their valuation of James.

"We are willing to make sacrifices to secure a deal for James, but Real Madrid must do more."

We do want to buy him, but we are not in any hurry.

'We have not given up hope on securing a deal, but Madrid must consider that it is better to sell him, or loan him, rather than have him unhappy at the club.'

What’s next?

As it stands, Napoli are looking to acquire James on loan for a season along with an option to buy him afterwards, although only time will tell if both the clubs can agree on a price.