×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Reports: Napoli request Real Madrid to lower James asking price

Tahir Baig
CONTRIBUTOR
News
46   //    14 Jul 2019, 01:15 IST

Colombia v Chile: Quarterfinal - Copa America Brazil 2019
Colombia v Chile: Quarterfinal - Copa America Brazil 2019

What’s the rumour?

James Rodriguez' future at Real Madrid is still up in the air. The Colombian playmaker is currently being courted by Napoli after his two-year loan spell at Bayern came to an end.

However, the Italian club are not too pleased by Real Madrid's asking price and have requested them to reassess it so they can afford the midfielder, reports Sky Sports Italy.

In case you didn't know...

After his exploits at 2014 World Cup caught the eye of several high-profile clubs, Real Madrid's then-manager Carlo Ancelotti managed to secure his services. Having spent three seasons at the Santiago Bernabeu, the 28-year-old was then loaned out to Bayern Munich on a two-year-long deal.

After the deal ended, Bayern announced in June 2019 that they were not going to buy James and that he would be free to return to Real Madrid.

The heart of the matter...

James Rodriguez doesn't form a significant part of Zidane's plans at Real Madrid and is expected to seek pastures new. Napoli are presently the front runners in the race for his signature as Carlo Ancelotti eye a reunion with him.

Nevertheless, the club president Aurelio de Laurentiis has asked Los Blancos to lower their valuation of James.

"We are willing to make sacrifices to secure a deal for James, but Real Madrid must do more."
We do want to buy him, but we are not in any hurry.
'We have not given up hope on securing a deal, but Madrid must consider that it is better to sell him, or loan him, rather than have him unhappy at the club.'

What’s next?

As it stands, Napoli are looking to acquire James on loan for a season along with an option to buy him afterwards, although only time will tell if both the clubs can agree on a price.

Tags:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Napoli Football James Rodriguez Carlo Ancelotti Zinedine Zidane Real Madrid Transfer News
Advertisement
Real Madrid Transfer News: James Rodriguez set to reunite with former boss, Carlo Ancelotti
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid Transfer News: Star midfielder edges closer to Napoli loan with option to buy
RELATED STORY
Napoli transfer news: De Laurentiis claims Real Madrid's valuation of James Rodriguez is too high
RELATED STORY
Serie A News: ‘It's a dream that James is coming to Napoli, but don't touch the No.10 shirt’, says Maradona Jr
RELATED STORY
Arsenal lead Tottenham in race to sign Real Madrid midfielder, Atletico Madrid ready to meet valuation for James Rodriguez, Paul Pogba could hand in transfer request and more Real Madrid Transfer News: July 12, 2019
RELATED STORY
Napoli wait for Real Madrid to lower James valuation
RELATED STORY
10 players who always win their country's Footballer of the Year
RELATED STORY
Top 20 club websites in the world
RELATED STORY
Mariano Diaz has rejected more than 10 clubs, Rafael Nadal gives his opinion on Paul Pogba pursuit and more Real Madrid transfer news: July 12, 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid News: 'It is something that will be engraved in my memory for a lifetime'- Former manager looks back on famous 'La Decima' win
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
17 Aug ATH BAR 12:30 AM Athletic Club vs Barcelona
17 Aug CEL REA 08:30 PM Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid
17 Aug VAL REA 10:30 PM Valencia vs Real Sociedad
18 Aug LEG OSA 12:30 AM Leganés vs Osasuna
18 Aug VIL GRA 12:30 AM Villarreal vs Granada
18 Aug DEP LEV 08:30 PM Deportivo Alavés vs Levante
18 Aug ESP SEV 10:30 PM Espanyol vs Sevilla
19 Aug ATL GET 12:30 AM Atlético Madrid vs Getafe
19 Aug MAL EIB 11:30 PM Mallorca vs Eibar
20 Aug REA REA 01:30 AM Real Betis vs Real Valladolid
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Intercontinental Cup 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us