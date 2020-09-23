Reports: Netherlands to appoint Frank de Boer as head coach

Dutch media outlet De Telegraaf reports that the KNVB have held talks with Frank De Boer and have appointed him as the next coach of the national side on a two-year deal.

De Boer, 50, will oversee the Oranje's challenge at Euro 2021 and the World Cup the following year.

🚨 📝 - BREAKING: Frank de Boer is the new coach of the Dutch National Team. He will sign a contract until 2022 which would make him lead us at the EURO's 2021 & World Cup 2022. [@telegraaf] pic.twitter.com/baolbQ79zm — 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 (@TheEuropeanLad) September 22, 2020

It is reported that Frank de Boer will be presented to the media either later this week or early next week.

It is also being reported that the KNVB will evaluate his performance after Euro 2021 to decide if he should continue as the head coach for the World Cup in 2022.

The Dutch federation apparently had three candidates in mind for the role, the other two being former Barcelona manager Frank Rijkaard and Bayer Leverkusen boss Peter Bosz.

However, it is reported that Rijkaard prefers to be retired while Bosz is happy with his current role at the Bundesliga club.

His first game in charge of the national team will be against Mexico on the 7th of October.

Frank de Boer's chequered history in football management

Frank de Boer's impending appointment comes as a little bit of a surprise as the former defender has had a rough go of football management since he relinquished his role as Ajax head coach in 2016.

After winning 4 Eredivisie titles in five-and-a-half seasons, De Boer embarked on three managerial stints at Inter Milan, Crystal Palace and Atlanta United, all with middling returns.

His stint at Crystal Palace was especially disastrous as he was sacked after just 5 games in charge - all of which were losses.

Jose Mourinho once famously flayed De Boer after his comments on Marcus Rashford and brought up his abysmal record with Palace, referring to him as the 'worst manager in Premier League history.'

Frank de Boer is the new Netherlands head coach, according to De Telegraaf 🇳🇱



Throwback when Jose Mourinho called him the worst manager in Premier League history 😳pic.twitter.com/dVv3YzZFQ7 — Goal (@goal) September 22, 2020

Frank de Boer was sacked as head coach of MLS side Atlanta United earlier this year after overseeing three straight defeats in the MLS is Back tournament.

It was yet another short stint for a manager whose career has progressed in stops and starts ever since he left his job at Ajax.

It remains to be seen if he will prove to be a better fit with the Dutch national team.