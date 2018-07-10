Reports: Neymar bullies PSG teammate, the pair 'barely talk anymore'

Aakanksh Sanketh FOLLOW ANALYST News 7.71K // 10 Jul 2018, 17:52 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Troublemaker?

Neymar completed an astounding world record move worth €222 million from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain just last year, but his stay at the Paris-based club has been frictional, to say the least.

He initially drew a lot of criticism for the penalty fiasco between himself and teammate Edinson Cavani, which prompted plenty of rumours that claimed Cavani would be pushed out of the club to appease the Brazilian superstar.

Now, latest reports from Spain claim that Neymar is barely on talking terms with his other forward partner, Kylian Mbappe. Spanish journalist, Diego Torres, who writes for El Pais - the most read newspaper in Spain - has claimed that there's definitely something going on between the high-profile pair.

These reports (via SportsJOE) claim that Neymar and Mbappe are barely speaking at the moment and even clashed several times last season as a result of Neymar's bullying of the 19-year-old Frenchman. It also claims that Mbappe's father is shocked with Neymar's behaviour and his treatment of Mbappe.

In their one season together, Neymar allegedly teamed up with compatriot Dani Alves to gang up and bully Mbappe, likening him to a cartoon character. The Brazilian duo reportedly kept calling him 'Donatello' after the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle character.

Despite Mbappe clarifying that he didn't like the teasing, Neymar and Alves refused to stop, often taking to social media to mock Mbappe. Torres' report states that Neymar and Mbappe barely speak off the pitch anymore and had even gotten into a heated tiff before teammates had to intervene and separate them.

This scuffle reportedly occurred after Neymar and Alves reportedly refused to pass the ball to Mbappe during one of Paris Saint-Germain's matches in February last season.

The Brazilian pair, it seems, believe that Mbappe's talent is entirely down to his speed and have even mocked him for it. Recently, after France beat Argentina in the Round of 16 at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Alves took to social media and put up a post saying “Donatello is fast, eh?"

Here is Dani Alves' post:

Alves posted a picture of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle and even tagged Kylian Mbappe

Mbappe will be involved in tonight's semi-final match between France and Belgium, and it is yet to be seen if he and Neymar will continue being teammates next season.

Both stars have been linked with moves to Real Madrid, to replace Cristiano Ronaldo, who is touted to leave the club in the next few days. Further, Mbappe's permanent move to PSG is yet to be confirmed.

Only time will tell if the duo will reunite in PSG colours.