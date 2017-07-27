Reports: Neymar decides on future at Barcelona

Barcelona fans will be gutted to hear this.

by Shambhu Ajith Rumours 27 Jul 2017, 09:48 IST

Neymar is one of the best players in the world at the moment.

What's the story?

The best thing to do during the summer transfer window is to sit back and relax and let the chips fall where they may. But the bright-eyed and bushy tailed fanatics of the game with their restlessness and excitement would rather endure the pressure and run the course.

And as it turns out, the Catalan fans may now see something that might disappoint them: Neymar has agreed to a 5-year lucrative deal with Paris Saint-Germain, according to Le Parisien.

In case you didn't know...

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), who have announced their desire to be one of the greatest clubs in the world, had earlier insisted that they would be trying to sign the best players in the world to fulfil that goal.

With a buy-out clause of around £196m, Neymar was expected to never be priced out of Barcelona. But that day has come now, much to the dismay of the Nou Camp faithful.

Gerard Pique had earlier tweeted 'He stays,' before dismissing it as no official announcement and just a tweet 'straight from the gut.'

The heart of the matter

Neymar has all the makings to be one of the greatest players to have graced the game. But the Brazilian whiz is not willing to play supporting cast to Lionel Messi.

The 25-year-old, who started and scored for Barcelona earlier today in their pre-season friendly against Manchester United, might just have played his last match for the team.

The famous MSN domination looks all set, now, to reach its climax. Neymar seems to have steered clear of the soft soap offered in the Barca dressing room and jump ship.

PSG are reportedly confident of sealing the deal in the coming days and unveil Neymar to the Parisians as soon as possible.

However, word around town is that PSG might be looking to negotiate a deal rather than meet the release clause in the Brazilian's contract. With Barca wanting Verratti to ascend their midfield throne, there had been reports suggesting that the Regista could be included in a deal for Neymar.

Barcelona officials are reportedly in England trying to convince Liverpool to part with Philippe Coutinho.

However, Jurgen Klopp has said that he is not selling Coutinho and as the player has no release clause in his contract, the Catalan giants will really need to make Liverpool an offer they can't refuse.

Author's take

Neymar netted 20 goals and raked in 19 assists in 46 appearances for Barcelona across all competitions in the 2016/17 season.

It is no surprise that Neymar is pretty much an indispensable part of Barcelona. In him, Valverde has one of the (if not the) best attackers in the world, and it will be extremely tough to replace Neymar.

On the other hand, this deal could change the complexion of PSG entirely, and their aspiration to become the biggest club in the world could be one step closer to realisation with Neymar leading the charge.