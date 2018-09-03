Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Reports: Neymar picks the 2 Premier League clubs he would love to join

Sripad
SENIOR ANALYST
News
10.84K   //    03 Sep 2018, 10:30 IST

Brazil v Germany - Final: Men's Football - Olympics: Day 15
/Brazil v Germany - Final: Men's Football - Olympics: Day 15

What’s the rumour?

A report in the Daily Express claims that Neymar has told his friends that he would love to join Arsenal or Chelsea. The main reasons for him to pick the two clubs is his love for London as per the report.

A source close to Neymar has informed the English publications that the Brazilian has been to the English capital 3-4 times in the last 12 months. The source said, “He loves England - but mainly London. He has been there three or four times in the last 12 months. He says there is always something about London.”

“The last time he kept ringing me up and begging me to join him because he loved it so much. He kept saying 'this place is amazing, this place is amazing'. He just loves London.” added the source.

In case you didn’t know...

Neymar was linked with a move to the Premier League. However, the clubs linked with a move were Manchester City and Manchester United.

The heart of the matter

Neymar's next destination might be the Premier League and not Real Madrid if Daily Express' report is to be believed. Chelsea and Arsenal are under new managers right now and both sides have started playing some beautiful football. Also, the Gunners have Unai Emery now, a manager under whom Neymar has already played under.

Rumour probability: 3/10

Daily Express have made a rumour out of nothing. Just because a player likes a city, doesn't mean he has to join a club there. The English publication have been outlandish with their claims during the transfer window.

Video

What’s next?

We'll have to wait and see if Neymar actually moves to Arsenal or Chelsea in the near future. For now, he'll be at Paris Saint-Germain and continue to dazzle Ligue1.

