Manchester United News: Odds slashed on Bayern Munich Star's transfer

A signing at last?

What's the story?

According to latest reports, the bookmakers have heavily slashed odds on Bayern Munich star Jerome Boateng joining Manchester United.

In case you didn't know...

Jerome Boateng is a World Cup Winner and has enjoyed 7 great seasons in Germany with the Bundesliga Champions. He has been a rock at the centre of the defence for both club and country and has been vital to the success of either team.

Boateng was bought by Bayern Munich for £13.5 million from Manchester City after spending just one year in Manchester.

Heart of the matter

Boateng is now tipped for a return to Manchester, but with rivals United. The German centre-back has been the subject of transfer speculation this transfer window with clubs like Arsenal also interested in the player.

However, according to latest reports, the bookmakers feel that a deal is imminent and has subsequently slashed the odds on a potential move for the German to the Premier League with Jose Mourinho's Manchester United.

This comes after reports suggested that Jerome Boateng was set to snub the Premier League giants and continue playing with Bayern Munich. Although the actions of the bookmakers have now opened up the potential transfer up for debate.

Transfer Probability: 4/10

The news of bookmakers slashing odds on a potential transfer is not something you'd normally use to substantiate a major transfer claim and we've seen bookmakers do this before and the anticipated transfer hasn't followed suit.

Although Jose Mourinho's desperation to spend in the transfer window is growing worse by every passing second and he might be forced into a compulsive buy, even if it is for an ageing defender running out of legs and is surely past his prime.

Have your say in the comments section below.