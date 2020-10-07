According to Catalunya Radio, Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele is already talking to Juventus about a future move. Ousmane Dembele was heavily linked with a move to Manchester United this summer, but United were only willing to sign the Frenchman on loan, whereas Barcelona were only interested in selling Dembele.

The latest rumours suggest the Ousmane Dembele is considering moving to Juventus either next year or when his Barcelona contract expires in 2022. Dembele hasn't seen much game time under Ronald Koeman in the first three games of the season and his future at Barca is under a huge cloud..

Ousmane Dembele joined Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund in 2017 for €130 million. Much was expected of Dembele, one of the most promising players in the game, when he joined Barcelona.

Dembele has, however, suffered from a series of injury problems and disciplinary issues during his time at Barcelona, which has limited him to making just 54 La Liga appearances in three seasons with the club.

Ousmane Dembélé | Another reason why transfer to Man United failed – Player already talking with Juventus, could even be planning free transfer.https://t.co/CGF7UtZcQU #mufc — Sport Witness (@Sport_Witness) October 7, 2020

Ousmane Dembele can potentially join a Juventus team full of wingers

Manchester United spent most of their summer chasing the signature of Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho but switched their efforts to negotiating a deal for Ousmane Dembele during the last two weeks of the transfer window.

Dembele had reportedly been convinced to make the switch to Old Trafford by France teammate and friend Paul Pogba.

Dembele is reportedly keen to leave Barcelona in search of brighter pastures after enduring a torrid three seasons. Where Dembele would fit in at Juventus would be the question on most people's minds given that Juventus signed Federico Chiesa from Fiorentina on Monday.

📰 — Ousmane Dembelé is already in talks with Juventus for next season or 2 years later, when he is free. That is why he refused Manchester United. [cat radio] — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) October 6, 2020

Dembele would face heavy competition from Federico Bernadeschi, Paulo Dybala, Federico Chiesa, Juan Cuadrado and Dejan Kulusevski at Juventus, unless the Italian giants decide to offload one of their current wingers to make space for him.