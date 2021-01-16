Reports: Out-of-favour Arsenal superstar Mesut Ozil set to depart club this winter

Amidst immense speculation over his future, Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil is finally set to depart from North London to join Turkish giants Fenerbahce.

The German, who has failed to feature for Mikel Arteta's side since March 2020, was infamously axed from the Gunners' Premier League and UEFA Europa League squads back in October despite being the highest earner at the club.

Arsenal reportedly feared over whether a transfer away from the Gunners could materialise due to Ozil's high wages. He was said to be owed in excess of £7m in wages until the end of the campaign which Arsenal would be expected to pay him by the summer.

30 - Mesut Ozil is now the highest scoring German player in @premierleague history (30 goals). Wunderbar. #ARSLEI pic.twitter.com/vlsDiOTeRg — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 22, 2018

However, it has now been revealed by David Ornstein of The Athletic revealed in an exclusive that Ozil and Arsenal have reached a deal in principle which would see his contract earlier than expected. The German is set to move to Fenerbahce with personal terms not expected to be an issue to bring him to the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium.

Ozil himself revealed in a Twitter Q&A session recently that he sees himself playing football in only two countries in the future, naming Turkey and the US as the two potential destinations. Fenerbahce was also the club that Ozil supporting growing up, and his family's Turkish roots ensure that a move to the Super Lig club will be favourable in that regard as well.

I definitely will. There are two countries I want to play football in before I retire: Turkey 🇹🇷 and USA 🇺🇸. If I went to Turkey, I could only go to Fenerbahce. https://t.co/TL68kUL62M — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) January 11, 2021

The 32-year-old was regarded as one of Arsenal's most high-profile signings when he was purchased on deadline day from Real Madrid for £42.5m by Arsene Wenger in 2013. However, since signing a new three-and-a-half-year deal back in 2018, he has seen his game time reduce significantly.

Overall, Ozil has appeared 254 times for the North London club across all comepetitions, scoring 44 times and setting up a further 77.

Former Arsenal star 'sorry' for Ozil's situation at Emirates

Per Mertesacker and Mesut Ozil

Mesut Ozil's former Germany and Arsenal teammate, Per Mertesacker, hinted at off-field matters potentially playing a role in the German being frozen out of the side. Speaking on the playmaker's predicament back in October, the Arsenal academy coach said;

"A lot has changed away from the field. He [Mesut] got married, has a family. Perhaps his focus has changed. Nevertheless, he is still happy and happy to play football."

Mertesacker continued,

"He's the only player I've played with for three teams - [Werder] Bremen, Arsenal, and also at the DFB [German National Team]. So I'm very sorry that he's currently in a situation where he's not really used."

Both the Germans were key players under Arsene Wenger at the Emirates, and have World Cup medals to their names with Die Mannschaft.

