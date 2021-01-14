Reports: Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr could depart club amidst rumours of bust-up

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr could be on his way out of the club after being sidelined by coach Zinedine Zidane, as per reports from Spain.

The Brazilian has seemingly fallen down the pecking order at the Spanish capital club, with players such as Lucas Vazquez, Marco Asensio, and the now-fit Eden Hazard being preferred over him. Vinicius hasn't started a game since his decisive display against Athletic Club back in December, during which he provided an assist.

Now, fresh reports from Spain suggest that Vinicius is frustrated due to his lack of game time and is weighing up a move away from Real Madrid. This is as per Defensa Central, who claim that the Arsenal target will consider a loan deal due to his lack of game time.

1 - Vinícius Júnior (19 years and 233 days) has become the youngest player to score in #ElClásico in @LaLigaEN in the 21st century, breaking the record previously held by Lionel Messi in March 2007 (19y 259d). Explosion. pic.twitter.com/cUnEb3tmeR — OptaJose (@OptaJose) March 1, 2020

As per another report from Spain, this time from Cuatro, reveals that the reason for Zidane's treatment of Vinicius dates back all the way to the bust up between the winger and French striker Karim Benzema. The pair got into a controversial situation as Benzema was caught on camera telling his compatriot, Ferland Mendy, not to pass the ball to Vinicius in French.

The legendary striker allegedly said to Mendy;

"Don’t pass to him. On my mother’s life, he [Vinicius] is playing against us."

They add in the same report that there was another incident where Zidane felt disrespected by Vinicius as he was using his phone during a half-time team talk from the Frenchman.

15 - Vinícius Jr scored just 15 seconds after entering the pitch for Real Madrid; since Opta have full data for Champions League goal times (2006-07), this is the fastest goal scored by a substitute. Lightning. pic.twitter.com/blSZFmFCi5 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 21, 2020

Due to these reasons, Vinicius could potentially depart from Real Madrid on a short-term deal. That being said, it remains to be seen if Zidane sanctions a move away this winter, given that Rodrygo Goes is set to be sidelined with an injury until March.

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal appear to be in pole position to land Vinicius should be make himself available. The 20-year-old could revitalise a struggling Gunners attack and add to the existing crop of forwards that includes Nicolas Pepe, Willian, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette, and Bukayo Saka.

Vinicius could join Luka Jovic and Eder Militao as part of Real Madrid departures

Serbian international Luka Jovic is set to leave the club

Apart from the lightning-quick winger, Real Madrid could be setto sanction deals away from the Santiago Bernabeu for Luka Jovic and Eder Militao. The pair arrived at the capital club in the same window in 2019 but have failed to make their mark, constantly struggling for minutes under Zidane.

Jovic is said to be on his way back to his former club Eintracht Frankfurt on loan, as confirmed by the Eagles' director of football. The Serb was offered to Manchester United by Real Madrid last summer until Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side ultimately opted to sign Edinson Cavani instead.

Militao, on the other hand, is reportedly a subject of interest for former Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho as he is keen to bolster Tottenham Hotspur's options in central defence.

