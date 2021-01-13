Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Blancos could lose priority target to Barcelona, update on Sergio Ramos' future, and more — 13th January 2021

Real Madrid are less than 48 hours away from their Supercopa de Espana clash with Athletic Club in Malaga. Their league campaign took another blow as they dropped points away at Osasuna, failing to pick up all three points for the seventh time this campaign, much to the frustration of Blancos coach Zinedine Zidane.

The reigning Spanish champions didn't sign a single player last summer but have been linked with a few squad reinforcements for the upcoming window. Here, we take a look at some of the latest Real Madrid news.

Juventus join race for Yusuf Demir

Italian champions Juventus have reportedly joined the race to sign Yusuf Demir of Rapid Vienna, as per reports in Italy. The young Austrian wonderkid has been targeted by RB Salzburg, Real Madrid, and Manchester United, with the latter said to have begun talks with his representatives. Demir primarily operates as a central attacking midfielder who can play on the flanks as well.

📢⚪⚫ La #Juventus vuole provare a portare a casa il crack del 2003 Yusuf Demir del Rapid Vienna considerato uno degli astri nascenti del calcio internazionale. Operazione potenzialmente da 10 milioni, ci sono anche #RealMadrid e #rbsalzburg @TuttoMercatoWeb — Marco Conterio (@marcoconterio) January 12, 2021

However, both clubs could end up losing the battle for the 17-year-old's signature as Juventus are reportedly readying a €10m offer plus bonuses for the Rapid Vienna star. Demir will be offered a three year deal with an option for a further two years, and the move for the Real Madrid target could see significant progress over the next few hours.

Luka Jovic on his way out of Real Madrid

Real Madrid star Luka Jovic is on the verge of rejoining his former club Eintracht Frankfurt on loan for the remainder of the season, as confirmed by the club director. The Serb, who has failed to make his mark with the Blancos since his big money move, has been rumoured to be looking for a new club over the last few months after Zinedine Zidane reportedly sanctioned a temporary move.

Football insider Fabrizio Romano confirmed that Jovic was, indeed, offered to Manchester United lasts summer, but they turned him down in favour of signing Edinson Cavani. While the former Frankfurt striker's market value has come plummeting down since his massive €60m move in 2019, a good display out on loan could help them recoup some of that transfer fee.

Sergio Ramos expected to renew Real Madrid contract

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos

Despite reports suggesting that Sergio Ramos could be on his way to the Premier League with Liverpool and Manchester United interested in him, The Athletic say that he is set to extend his stay at Real Madrid. The Blancos skipper, one of the most successful Real Madrid defenders of all time, is set to become a free agent come summer and is in talks to sign an extension.

There has been so significant progress made on that front so far, but the report claims that the 34-year-old will stay with the Spanish champions. This will be a huge blow to both clubs who are on the lookout for central defenders, as well as the likes of Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City, and Inter Miami.

Real Madrid could lose Erling Haaland to Barcelona

Despite being linked with Norwegian star Erling Haaland for quite some time now, Real Madrid could be on the brink of losing out on his signature if a new report fro Spain is to be believed. Oriol Domenech claims that Mino Raiola will do all he can to take his superstar client to Barcelona, which could come as a massive blow to the Blancos.

(🌕) Mino Raiola, in his power, will try his best to try to place his client Erling Haaland at Barcelona. @orioldomenech #ElectionsFCB #Transfers 🇳🇴🚨 — Reshad Rahman ✆ (@HagridFCB) January 12, 2021

Haaland has been one of the most impressive centre-forwards in world football since the start of last year, and Real Madrid hoped he could reunite with compatriot Martin Odegaard at the Santiago Bernabeu and eventually replace Karim Benzema. Raiola is said to maintain good relations with Joan Laporta, which could further reiterate this report from the reliable Domenech.

